5 Chain Steakhouses That Dry-Age Their Beef In-House

These chain steakhouses dry age their beef in-house for deeper flavor and tenderness.

Dry aged steaks add a deep flavoring and can make the meat quite tender. Even chain steakhouses are jumping on the aged beef method, with some dry aging their beef in house. That said, what is dry aging and why is it that much better? “I’m at a restaurant that offers a so-called “dry aged” steak, and I’m reading about what that means, and I’m thinking “this sounds like everything I don’t want in meat”. It’s old, it [loses] moisture, it’s been refrigerated for a really long time,” a Reddit user asked, confused about why the process is appealing to so many. “Is this a joke? How are places charging a premium for this? Is everything I learned about groceries wrong? Is it just poor marketing? Because I’m not going to order a meat dish with words like “dry” and “aged” attached to it. Those are things I want in wine. I want meat that is fresh, and moist. Make it make sense guys.” I mean, valid. The process does kind of sound gross, but others jumped in to defend dry aged beef. “Dry aging greatly increases the flavor and tenderness,” a commenter said. Another said “aging allows for some of the muscle tissue to break down from enzymatic reactions, which will alleviate this issue,” as part of a longer response. Here are 5 chain steakhouses that say they offer aged beef in house.

Smith & Wollensky’s

Smith & Wollensky’s is known for their quality, dry aged steaks. “Our classic steakhouse cuts are USDA Prime, grain fed, and humanely raised. Further enhanced through in-house aging for a minimum of 28 days, the steaks’ natural flavor and tenderness are intensified,” the company says. “Our USDA Prime steaks, signature filets, and American Wagyu are sourced from a network of small family farms and sustainably produced by our partners at Double R Ranch and Snake River Farms.”

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão offers quality meat to their customers, even dry aging strip steaks, tomahawk ribeye and more to intensify the flavor. “The restaurant also features soaring wine displays, dry aged meat lockers for in-house aging and a lively indoor bar, ideal for all-day happy hour,” the website says.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille prides themselves on offering premium, hand cut steaks. “Each is hand cut by our in-house butcher and dry aged for 18 – 24 days. We are pleased to now offer you a selection of our signature cuts to prepare at home,” according to their website. Treat yourself to quality steaks like their 18 oz dry aged bone-in NY strip.

STK

STK is growing nationwide, for multiple reasons. "STK aims to define the modern dining experience complete with incredible food, world-class service and the perfect ambiance," the company explains on the website. They pride themselves on offering both dry and wet aged steaks like their 28-ounce porterhouse, among other selections.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has made a name for themselves, and a big part is owed to their attention to detail and quality. “‘Prime’ is the highest quality grade designation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in terms of tenderness, juiciness and flavor. This quality grade is determined by maturity and marbling scores, with abundant marbling being required. Less than 2 percent of the nation’s beef supply earns the designation of “Prime” beef,” the company’s website says. “Our Prime Beef at Morton’s is aged for 23-28 days and is custom-cut per Morton’s specification, by a network of experienced meat cutters, which assures the highest quality.”