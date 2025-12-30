7 Chain Steakhouses Serving the Best 16-Ounce Steaks

These seven chain steakhouses serve massive, flavor-packed steaks for serious meat lovers.

Some people prefer a petite filet mignon when dining at a steakhouse. However, if your steak motto is “go big or go home,” there are lots of super-sized options, even over 16 ounces. Many chain restaurants understand that only a massive hunk of red meat will suffice for serious steak eaters. Where should you dine if you are hungry for a huge steak? Here are 7 chain restaurants serving 16-ounce steaks.

Outback Steakhouse

At Outback Steakhouse, where Aussie-inspired meat and sides are on the menu, if you want a large, in-charge steak, it’s all about the Melbourne Porterhouse. The 22-ounce hunk of meat is a strip and filet tenderloin combined. The slow-roasted prime rib is a regular menu feature, offered in larger cuts (commonly up to 16 oz) at many locations. “I really don’t like Outback, but I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes a diner. Another calls it “perfection,” commenting on a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse offers large portions at reasonable prices, including massive ribeyes and porterhouse cuts. The restaurant offers a 12-, 14-, and 16-ounce Ft. Worth ribeye, “Very juicy and flavorful from the marbling throughout the steak,” and a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye. All are under $30, including sides.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

While not the cheapest option, Ruth’s Chris Steak House serves large, gourmet steaks that keep customers opening their wallets. The upscale chain serves a 24-ounce USDA Prime T-Bone and a 26-ounce USDA Prime Cowboy Ribeye, a bone-in cut that is “well-marbled, thick & juicy.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Another upscale option? Morton’s The Steakhouse, a classic steakhouse chain famed for giant cuts of beef. The most significant cut currently on the menu is the 22-ounce bone-in ribeye. If ordering for the table, consider the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye or the 28-ounce Empire Cut Bone-In New York Strip.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is also known for serving delicious, high-value steaks. There are a few over 16-ounce options, but the LongHorn Porterhouse, $34.99, is the “biggest steak in the game wearing our name!” says the restaurant. The 22 oz. Porterhouse “combines a bone-in strip and a generous filet into one thick cut, expertly grilled over the fire to bring out the flavor.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House is a Texas-based chain serving large portions of premium beef to hungry diners, and it’s all about “go big or go home” when it comes to meat. If you want a huge piece, there are two options. The Silver Star Porterhouse, 22 ounces, and the Bone-In Ribeye, 21 ounces, are definite crowd pleasers.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is considered by many (including myself) to be the best steak chain restaurant in the country. The elegant eatery offers a few big slabs of meat for those who walk in hungry, including a 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $77, expertly carved by their in-house butcher.