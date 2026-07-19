4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Lobster, According to Diners

Skip the usual boiled seafood and try these delicious fried options instead.

Fried lobster is not the most common way of serving this popular seafood, but some spots have absolutely delicious options (usually fried lobster tails) on the menu. While lobster is usually served steamed or boiled, ordering it fried makes a nice change of pace when you’re bored of the same old, same old (spoiled Northeastern residents, I’m looking at you). If you want to mix it up a little, here are four chains with the best fried lobster to try.

Ford’s Fish Shack

Ford’s Fish Shack has delicious fried lobster tails on the menu. “Phenomenal! The ultimate seafood experience, which goes a long way being from New England. My first time trying a fried lobster tail, and it exceeded my expectations. All the food was lightly fried, seasoned and fresh. Highly recommended!” one diner raved.

Cousin’s Maine Lobster/Seafood

Cousin’s Maine Lobster recently launched Cousins Fried Seafood, a truck serving up the best fried seafood. Signature menu items include: Haddock, Split Maine Lobster Tails, Scallops, and Fisherman’s Platters (a hearty combination of haddock, shrimp, lobster, and scallops). “We’ve built a strong foundation with Cousins Maine Lobster, and this is the next step in sharing more of what New England has to offer,” says co-founder Sabin Lomac. “It’s an opportunity to introduce a broader range of coastal classics while staying true to who we are.”

Angry Crab Shack

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Diners at the Angry Crab Shack can opt for the Fried Lobster roll, made with beer battered lobster tail on a toasted New England roll with coleslaw and drizzled with Cajun mayo. The Lobster Crostini is also a hit.

Louisiana Bistreaux Seafood Kitchen

The Fried Lobster Tail at Louisiana Bistreaux Seafood Kitchen is made from Maine lobster tail lightly dusted and fried, served with dill beurre blanc. “The chargrilled oysters were great and the fried lobster out of this world!” one fan raved.