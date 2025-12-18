3 Chains With the Best Garlic Knots, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal restaurant chains serving garlic knots that are soft, buttery, and full of flavor.

Garlic knots are the perfect companion to pizza, pasta, or salad. Soft, buttery, and loaded with garlic, they’re almost impossible to resist. And while they may look simple, chefs say they’re surprisingly tricky to perfect. With that in mind, there are a few chains that deliver standout garlic knots and to find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite places. According to culinary pros, these three spots serve the best garlic knots in the country.

Burke Street Pizza

Burke Street Pizza in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is a legend. It’s a local hotspot with two locations that never disappoints. Plus it’s a great value–just $4.15 for six garlic knots. “You will get them hot, with a soft, doughy interior that melts in your mouth and makes you a fan,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “These garlic knots are loaded with garlic butter and Parmesan, which delivers exactly what you crave for, a perfect starter. It is a taste of authentic, savory comfort.”

Papa John’s

Papa John’s garlic knots are addictive. They’re a flavor bomb of garlic butter, garlic chunks, and a Parmesan/cheddar blend. According to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef of Healthy Fitness Meals, “They have a plush and pillowy bite and are slathered with garlic and Parmesan and accompanied with a side of marinara pizza sauce.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s garlic knots have a fresh, home-made taste that diners love. “Papa Murphy’s garlic knots are denser and knottier, with a buttery richness and strong garlic flavor that makes them a strong pairing with their take-and-bake pizzas,” says Chef Rena.

What Makes Craveable Garlic Knots

There’s no point in loading up on extra calories or spending money if a garlic knot isn’t good. So before including on your next order, here’s what to look for in garlic knots, per Chef Rena. “For garlic knots, the dough has to be soft, airy, and a little chewy, with a lovely golden-brown top,” she says, “The upper crust needs to be generously smeared with the garlic butter mixture (best made with parsley, a little parmesan, and a hint of salt), which should be aromatic but not too overpowering.” Chef Rena adds, “They should be cooked through without being dry. And preferably, they must be irresistibly moist and shiny.”