6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steak Tacos, According to a Chef

Tacos are one of the ultimate flavor-packed and convenient foods out there — and with so many options, there’s a taco for everyone. But when you’re in the mood for steak tacos, not every spot gets it right. Quality matters, and some places just do it better. To find out where the truly taco-craving worthy joints are, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California to share his favorite go-tos. Here are six chains that Chef Andrew says always deliver the best steak tacos.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 1,140

Fat : 84g (Saturated fat: 19g)

Sodium : 3,120mg

Carbs : 50g (Fiber: 9g , Sugar: 5g)

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is a bold mix of Tex-Mex classics and always satisfies, especially when it comes to their Tacos Al Carbon with fajita steak. “It has a smoky char from the grill, their pico de gallo is made daily topped with a cilantro-lime crema that indefinitely compliments the tender charred beef,” says Chef Andrew.

Torchy’s Tacos

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 410

Fat : 26g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium : 730mg

Carbs : 20g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 4g)

Torchy’s Tacos is a casual fast-food chain with 130 locations across 14 states. It started as a food truck in 2006 and has significantly expanded nationwide. “Their signature steak tacos are a real standout from everything else on the menu,” according to Chef Andrew. “Marinated and grilled steak, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, mixed cheese with roja salsa on a flour tortilla–it doesn’t get much better than that!”

Taco John’s

Nutrition : per serving 1 taco

Calories : 260

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 560mg

Carbs : 21g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 13g

Taco John’s has 365 locations primarily in the Midwest and is beloved for its signature items, fresh ingredients and value menu. “Their infamous Fiesta Steak Softshell Taco is a hand-cut sirloin with special sauce that elevates the taco and is so good,” says Chef Andrew.

Baja Fresh

Nutrition : per serving 1 taco

Calories : 230

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 380mg

Carbs : 19g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: g)

Protein : 15g

Baja Fresh has been around forever and is known for their fish tacos but you have to give their steak tacos a chance. “They use a fire grill to char their steak and diners have their choice of a variety of salsas. The Americano Taco is flavorful and fulfilling and not heavy or greasy,” says Chef Andrew.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Qdoba

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 620

Fat : 30g (Saturated fat: g)

Carbs : 58g (Fiber: g , Sugar: g)

Qdoba is all about build-your-own and bold spices and sauces that feel more adventurous than your average chain. “Notably known for their crunchy and soft steak tacos, Qdoba’s meat is always juicy and delicious,” says Chef Andrew.

Chipotle

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 262

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: g)

Carbs : 36g (Fiber: g , Sugar: g)

Chipotle is considered a healthier alternative by many and is known for their customizable meals, simple ingredients and fresh-tasting food. “Their grilled, hand-cut meat has a smoky flavor and is marinated in a blend of spices like cumin, garlic, and chipotle peppers that perfectly balances the flavor,” says Chef Andrew.