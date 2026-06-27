5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Turkey Clubs, According to Diners

From triple-deckers to toasted subs, these chains serve standout turkey clubs.

The turkey club is a classic for a reason. Who doesn’t love layers of turkey, bacon, cheese, and fresh, crisp veggies on fresh bread slathered in the condiments of your choice? Traditionally, the club is served on sliced bread, triple-decker style, but there are also lots of sub and easier-to-eat sandwich versions. Where can you get the best sandwich? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best turkey clubs.

Firehouse Subs

The Turkey and Bacon Ranch sub at Firehouse is delicious. A steamy, hearty, and flavorful stack with fresh-sliced smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, melted sharp cheddar cheese, creamy peppercorn ranch, and all the fixings is a total crowd pleaser. “Fresh ingredients and tons of meat. I’ve had this and the steak sandwich and both were delicious,” one diner says.

Jason’s Deli

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jason’s Deli serves a classic triple-decker version that keeps diners coming back made with toasted multigrain wheat, spread with a little mayo, and piled high with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, and tomato. “It’s soooo good!” the chain wrote on Facebook. “It’s delicious,” a follower commented. “Deli club I had from Jason’s Deli, my go to sandwich,” a Redditor says.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s unique sourdough round loaf is the starting block of the chain’s amazing Turkey Bacon Club, which is stuffed with premium turkey, crispy bacon, and fresh toppings. “Outstanding!” declares a Facebooker, alongside a photo of the sandwich.

Jersey Mike’s

There are two turkey-and-bacon subs that diners love at Jersey Mike’s. #8, the Club Sub is “Sooo freaking good!!!” according to diners. It comes stacked with turkey, ham, provolone, applewood smoked bacon, and mayo. The Club Supreme, with roast beef, turkey, Swiss, applewood smoked bacon, and mayo, is another popular option.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

If you are craving a club at Potbelly, order a special app sandwich. It comes piled high with turkey, bacon, and ham worth ordering from the toasty sub chain. “If you order on the app they have an app-only sandwich with ham, turkey, and bacon on it,” a Redditor says.

Togo’s

Togo’s offers a few club sandwich options. If you like a hot sandwich, the #31 Clubhouse Melt features 1/4 lb. of whole breast turkey, bacon, and melted cheddar. Or, you can opt for a cold version that also has ham. The #36 California Club is 1/4 lb. of whole breast turkey, black forest ham, bacon, and avocado.