7 Chains Serving the Best Cornbread

When it comes to eating out at a steakhouse or other restaurant chain, the importance of good sides cannot be overstated—high-quality sides can make an ok meal spectacular, while sad sides can ruin the whole thing. Cornbread is one of the most popular items to have alongside hearty food like chicken and steak, and there are plenty of national chains that take pride in cooking cornbread better than home made. Here are seven restaurant chains that serve up beautifully prepared, delicious cornbread every time.

Yardbird

Yardbird‘s famous Skillet Cornbread Sharp Cheddar comes with jalapeño and honey butter. “Let’s talk soul food–because Yardbird does not play around. Their skillet cornbread? Divine. The rest of the menu was just as impressive, and trust me, we tried everything we could. Every bite felt like a warm embrace–flavor-packed, authentic, and deeply satisfying,” one customer said.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones serves up exceptionally delicious soft, fluffy cornbread with honey pecan butter. “Yep! My willpower is gone just looking at this picture 😂,” one fan said via an Instagram comment. “I love this corn bread, I get about 8 pieces to take home,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que has delicious cornbread muffins on the menu. “Anytime I ate at FD I treated the cornbread as dessert. It’s like the Hostess Twinkie of cornbread,” one Redditor said. Fans can also buy boxes of the dry mix.

Moe’s Original BBQ

Moe’s Original BBQ serves up warm, fluffy cornbread as a side. “Love that cornbread,” one Redditor said. “Moes Original is the most underrated bbq chain in the south. Their smoked turkey sandwich is perfect,” another commented.

Redstone American Grill

Redstone American Grill fans rave about the Redstone’s Cornbread, which is skillet baked and served with house maple butter. “Redstones Restaurant has the best cornbread. You can get one slice or a skillet,” one Redditor said.

The Smoke Shop BBQ

The Smoke Shop BBQ has house-made “The Cornbread” topped with sea salt honey butter. “There are many schools of thought on what makes cornbread traditional Southern cornbread: sugar vs. no sugar, flour vs. no flour. Luckily, we aren’t making any claims that this is a traditional Southern cornbread. In fact, it’s just the opposite. It’s what we grew up with in New England: cakey, light, a bit sweet, and craveable. But it’s best to not say how much butter you’ve used,” chef Andy Husbands says. “Best cornbread I’ve ever had (and I’ve had a LOT!),” one fan said via Instagram.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse serves up amazing Texas Cornbread, a traditional cornbread made with cheddar cheese and jalapeños. “Everything is packed with flavor — the burnt ends, cornbread, ribs, chicken — all absolutely delicious,” one Orlando-based fan said.