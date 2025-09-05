5 Chains Serving the Best Korean-Style Ribs

Those lucky enough to live near decent Korean BBQ restaurants are already spoiled when it comes to enjoying Korean-style ribs (known as galbi). These unctuous short ribs are usually marinated in a sweet and savory/spicy marinade and grilled, resulting in one of the most delicious and additive meat dishes you can get. Luckily there are also a handful of national Korean BBQ spots which feature this dish on the menu—here are five chains serving up the best Korean-style ribs.

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot has short ribs as part of its KBBQ Mains menu, and fans love it so much they try to recreate the marinade at home. “Can somebody pleeeease tell me how they marinade the short ribs at KPOT? (Korean BBQ). I literally only go there for those things, but it’s expensive to keep going just for that,” one Redditor begged. (Note: This recipe from My Korean Kitchen is the one I use for home-cooked galbi and it’s absolutely fantastic).

Gen Korean BBQ House

Gen Korean BBQ House has Premium Marinated Long Bone Short Rib Steak and Premium Marbling Center Cut Marinated Short Rib on the menu for hungry customers. For those who prefer a different type of rib, the chain also offers marinated Pork Riblets (Korean-Style) and also in a spicy marinade.

Baekjeong

Baekjeong has Prime Boneless Short Rib, Prime Marinated Seared Short Rib, and Seasoned Prime Boneless Short Rib on the menu. “The beef combo in their Irvine location is one of my go tos for a nice kbbq dinner where I’m not trying to stuff my face at AYCE. I feel I get good value for the money (60ish a person after tax/tip, before drinks),” one Redditor said.

Oz Korean BBQ

Oz Korean BBQ has a few rib options on the menu: Oz Galbi (boneless short ribs in a traditional sauce), Royal Galbi (boneless short ribs with premium scored cut, marinated in a traditional sauce), Hawaiian Galbi (boneless short ribs in a sweet Hawaiian sauce), and Rancho Galbi (bone-in short rib in a traditional sauce).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BCD Tofu House

Despite its name, BCD Tofu House has delicious BBQ Short Ribs on the menu. “We ordered the short ribs with seafood tofu stew and a plate of japchae noodles, it was like no time had passed,” one happy customer said. “The short ribs were tender, juicy, and packed with that sweet-savory marinade that pairs perfectly with the spicy, bubbling seafood soondubu—ours was medium heat, loaded with soft tofu, shrimp, and clams, with that egg you crack in for extra richness.”