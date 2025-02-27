6 Chains That Use Whole Cuts of Chicken Instead of Mystery Meat

Americans love sandwiches, and chicken comes second only to burgers for the nation's favorite sandwich. With so many restaurant chains offering chicken sandwiches and tenders, with different sauces and breading and flavors, the choice can be overwhelming. For the most part, you get what you pay for—cheaper options tend to mean lower-quality meat product with additives and fillers, which just doesn't taste or feel the same as real meat. Here are 6 chains that use real, whole cuts of chicken, not ultra-processed meat product.

Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's uses fresh, never frozen whole chicken breast tenderloins for its iconic chicken fingers. Each meal is made to order, with no heat lamps. "Our certified "Bird Specialists" hand batter premium chicken that's marinated for 24 hours, then cooked to order for fingers that are hot and tender down to the last bite," the company says.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A uses whole chicken breasts in both sandwiches and nuggets. "Chick-fil-A sources 100% real, whole, boneless breast of chicken that has never been ground or separated, and that contains no fillers or added steroids or hormones*. Our chicken is raised in barns (not cages), on farms in the United States, in accordance with our Animal Wellbeing Standards, and with No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM)," the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken uses whole pieces of chicken on the menu, and all-white chicken breasts for sandwiches. The Chicken Sandwich has a quarter-pound of all-white meat, double breaded, and made to order. "Hand breaded, freshly prepared and Finger Lickin' Good®! Our chicken isn't made the fast way or the easy way," the company says.

Culver's

Culver's uses only fresh, whole cuts of chicken in their restaurants. "As Craig Culver always says, 'We never compromise on quality.' It's a promise that begins with sourcing the best ingredients and continues through to the way we prepare your meal: fresh, just for you. It's why we always use fresh, never frozen beef and whole, white meat chicken from America's family farms," the company promises.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack prides itself on using high-quality, fresh never frozen chicken breast for sandwiches and nuggets. "To make sure you remember why it's the best, it's because our sandwich is made with crispy, white-meat antibiotic- free chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun, this sandwich outshines its competition," the company says.

Elevation Burger

Elevation burger uses organic chicken breasts for tenders and sandwiches. "We don't use words frivolously, instead, we use them to paint a picture of what we're all about: organic, grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, and no antibiotics ever," the restaurant says. "All of these have an impact on real-world issues, including animal welfare, environmental health, and most importantly: your health."