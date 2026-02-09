If You Can Do These 4 Chair Movements Without Stopping After 55, Your Core Strength Is Exceptional

All you need is a sturdy chair and your body weight to test your core strength.

If you’re looking to maximize your fitness routine, you don’t need a pricey gym membership to achieve real results. In fact, all you really need are a few simple tools and a sturdy chair to get started. One of the first orders of business? Getting your core into top shape. After all, solid core strength is essential for stability, balance, and performing daily tasks with ease. To help you out, we spoke with Jill Brown, personal trainer with Jill Brown Fitness & Coaching, who outlines four effective chair exercises to add to your routine. If you can perform them without stopping after 55, your core strength is exceptional.

“Since these exercises involve lifting your legs, which usually weigh more than the upper body, being able to do them is a good clue you have a strong core. The hips flexors are very active, too, which connect to the spine,” Brown tells us. “Like with any muscles, if you use ’em, you lose ’em. As we get less active with age, muscle mass and strength declines. Because we sit more than ever these days, our abdominal muscles get more slack.”

That’s where these chair moves come in clutch.

Alternating Knee Lift With Extension

Begin by sitting at the edge of a sturdy chair, feet planted flat on the floor. Place your hands on the side for support. Lift your left knee toward your chest, then extend it. Bend the knee again and lower your foot to the floor. Lift your right knee toward your chest, then extend it. Bend the knee again and lower your foot to the floor. Continue alternating.

Seated Bicycle Crunches

Begin seated toward the edge of the chair. Lean back slightly and pedal your legs as if riding a bike while twisting your torso to bring your opposite elbow toward the knee. Continue to pedal, bracing the core.

Seated Leg Lifts (Both Legs)

Begin seated at the edge of your chair with your legs straight out. Hold onto the sides of the chair. Activate your abs as you lift both legs and bring your knees toward your chest. Hold for 2 seconds at the top, making sure not to round your back. Slowly lower. To make this exercise more challenging, after lifting your knees, extend your legs out in front of you, then bring your knees back toward your chest before lowering your feet down to the ground.

Seated V Hold