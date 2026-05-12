4 Chair Exercises That Shrink Love Handles Faster Than Crunches After 60

Crunches won't cut it after 60. These 4 chair moves target love handles.

If you’re over 60, shedding stubborn body fat around your midsection can be downright frustrating. As you age, it’s common to accumulate fat around the sides of your midsection (a.k.a. “love handles”) and instinctively turn to crunches, sit-ups, and endless cardio sessions to try to fix it. But that approach is forgetting that crunches alone won’t address the underlying issue. Research shows that combining strength training and core exercises with daily movement and eating fewer calories is the best approach to healthy, long-term weight loss.

Improving the appearance of your waistline comes down to two factors: a) increasing your activity level in order to burn more calories, and b) strengthening the core muscles that shape and support your midsection. These include the obliques (side abs), which run along the sides of your torso, and the deeper core muscles that help stabilize your spine.

So how do you go about strengthening these core muscles and shrinking your love handles after 60? The answer isn’t intense workouts, long cardio sessions, or countless crunches. The answer is chair exercises.

If you’re unsure where to start, we’re here to help. We spoke with Abbie Watkins, CPT, certified personal trainer with OriGym, who shares her top four chair-based exercises designed to shrink love handles even better than crunches. “There is no way to spot reduce fat in specific areas, so when the goal is ‘shrinking love handles’, what we actually need to focus on is burning calories and building core strength,” Watkins explains.

Read on for the exercises and step-by-step instructions. And when you’re done, don’t miss these 5 Home Exercises That Firm Arm Jiggle Faster Than Gym Sessions After 55.

Seated Twists

Seated twists target your side abs, which can help improve rotational strength and build a well-sculpted midsection.This movement also improves mobility through your spine, which is essential for daily activity.

How to do it:

Sit upright in a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Keep your chest lifted and your shoulders relaxed. Engage your core to stabilize your torso. Bring your hands together in front of your chest. Slowly rotate your upper body to one side. Keep your hips facing forward. Return to the center with control. Rotate to the opposite side. Complete two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Seated Knee Lifts

Seated knee lifts engage your lower ab muscles while activating your hip flexors, which can help strengthen and tighten your midsection as maintaining good posture during the movement requires continuous core engagement.

Sit tall on the edge of a chair. Place your hands on the sides of the chair for support. Flex your core and keep your chest lifted. Lift one knee toward your chest (avoid leaning backward during the movement). Pause for one to two seconds at the top of the movement. Lower your foot back down slowly. Repeat with the opposite leg. Perform two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps per leg. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Seated Side Bends

Seated side bends are an excellent move for creating controlled tension in the area where love handles often develop.

How to do it:

Sit up tall in a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Place one hand on your hip and raise the opposite arm overhead. Brace your core to stabilize your torso. Slowly bend to one side, lowering your raised arm. Keep the movement controlled and avoid leaning forward. Pause for one to two seconds at the end of the range of motion. Return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side. Aim for two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

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Seated Leg Extensions

Seated leg extensions for you to stabilize your torso while moving your legs, which requires constant core engagement and helps build endurance in the muscles that strengthen and tone your waist.

How to do it: