5 Chair Exercises That Trim Belly Overhang Faster Than Weight Training After 60

Try these 5 chair moves to tighten your waist after 60, starting today.

By the time you reach your 60s, the conversation around belly overhang usually gets oversimplified. Many people are told they need more intense ab workouts, heavier weights, or longer gym sessions to see changes around their midsection. But in reality, that kind of straightforward advice often backfires. Traditional weight training can feel intimidating, uncomfortable, or inaccessible, especially if you’re dealing with joint pain, balance issues, or poor mobility. And ab workouts focused on crunches can place unnecessary strain on your lower back without ever seeing your waistline shrink.

Stubborn belly overhang is a result of age-related muscle loss (a.k.a. sarcopenia), lack of daily movement, and a gradual decline in metabolic activity. Research shows that maintaining lean muscle mass is one of the most critical factors for managing body composition as you age. That’s because when muscle mass declines, studies suggest your body burns fewer calories at rest, making fat loss more challenging—even if your eating habits haven’t changed.

If you’re unsure where to start, ETNT is here to help. We spoke with James Bickerstaff, CPT, a personal trainer at OriGym, who shares his top five chair exercises designed specifically to help trim belly overhang for older adults. So whether you’re approaching 60 or have already reached this impressive milestone, keep reading for the exercises and step-by-step instructions.

Seated Knee Lifts

Seated knee lifts are one of the most effective ways to engage your lower ab muscles without placing stress on your spine. This movement strengthens the deep core muscles responsible for stabilizing the pelvis and drawing the abdomen inward, which plays a crucial role in reducing belly overhang over time.

How to do it:

Sit tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your knees bent. Grip the sides of the chair lightly with your hands for stability. Engage your core by tightening your ab muscles. Lift one knee toward your chest in a slow, controlled motion. Lower your foot back to the floor without letting your posture sag. Alternate legs and repeat on the opposite side. Perform 12 to 15 reps per leg for two to three sets, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Seated Torso Twists

Torso twists target your oblique muscles (side abs) that wrap around your waist and help support posture. Strengthening these muscles improves trunk control and can help visually tighten your waistline, especially when combined with consistent daily exercise and calorie burn.

How to do it:

Sit upright with your feet flat on the floor and knees hip-width apart. Cross your arms over your chest or rest your hands lightly on your shoulders. Flex your core by drawing your ribs down and sitting up tall. Rotate your upper body slowly to the right while keeping your hips facing forward. Return to the starting position with control. Rotate to the left and return to center. That’s one rep. Complete 10 to 12 twists per side for two to three sets. Rest for 30 seconds between sets.

Seated March and Hold

This march and hold variation increases the challenge by adding an isometric pause, which can boost core engagement and balance. That’s because holding your knee in place forces your deep ab muscles to work harder to stabilize the torso.

How to do it:

Sit upright near the front edge of a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Brace your core and lift one knee toward your chest. Hold the knee lift for two to three seconds while maintaining good posture. Lower your foot slowly back to the floor. Repeat on the opposite side. Continue alternating sides with controlled movement. Aim for 10 to 12 reps per leg for two to three sets, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Seated Leg Extensions With Core Brace

Leg extensions strengthen your quads while forcing your core to stabilize against movement. This combo supports daily activities like walking and standing while engaging your lower ab muscles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Sit upright with your back tall and your feet flat on the floor. Tighten your ab muscles as if preparing to cough. Extend one leg straight out in front of you. Hold the extension for three seconds while maintaining core tension. Lower your leg slowly back to the floor. Switch sides and repeat. Perform 12 to 15 reps per leg for two to three sets. Rest for 30 seconds between sets.

Chair Sit-Backs

Chair sit-backs resemble a modified sit-up but are far safer and more functional for adults over 60. They train your entire abdominal wall while reinforcing control and spinal alignment.

How to do it: