5 Chair Exercises That Restore Hip Strength Faster Than Yoga After 60

All you need is a sturdy chair to get started on these productive moves.

Do you know how strong your hips are? There are several signs that indicate they need some extra TLC. If walking or climbing stairs feels challenging, your balance is off, or you experience pain in the lower back, weak hip strength may be the culprit. Other red flags include your pelvis dropping to one side while you stand or walk, your knees leaning inward while performing squats, or a compromised gait.

If you’d like to restore your hip strength after 60, we are here with five chair exercises we learned from Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, and Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose, who has completed a variety of advanced training to support her work in women’s health and middle-aged weight loss, that can get the job done faster than yoga.

“Yoga is great for mobility, flexibility, and stability, but it does not provide enough resistance or progressive overload to help build strength and better activation, control, and stability in multiple directions,” Tateossian explains. “Mobility helps us move better. Strength keeps us stable. After 60, we need both, but strength needs to come first.”

Seated Forward Lean to Stand Prep

Begin seated with your feet planted flat on the ground. Lean forward, hinging at the hips and keeping your nose over your knees. Hold the position briefly. Return to the start position. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps using a 3010 tempo (take 3 seconds to lean forward, then return to the start in 1 second, with no pauses.) Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

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Banded Seated Leg Press

Begin seated on a chair. Loop a resistance band under both feet, holding onto the ends with each hand. Engage your core. Extend your legs, pressing your feet out against the resistance. Use the control to return to the start position. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps, keeping the 3010 tempo slow and controlled, resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Seated Banded Hip Abductions

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair or workout bench with your feet planted flat on the ground and your knees bent. Position a resistance band just above your knees. Begin with your knees hip-distance apart. Press your knees out against the resistance band. Use control to release. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 25 to 39 reps, keeping the 3010 tempo slow and controlled, resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Seated March

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Hold for a moment at the top before lowering. Maintain solid posture as you continue to “march.” Perform 3 to 4 sets of 20 to 30 reps, keeping with the 3010 tempo, slow and controlled, resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Seated Leg Extension