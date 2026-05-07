5 Bed Exercises That Firm Abdominal Fat Faster Than Gym Machines After 60

Address pesky belly fat by adding these simple moves to your morning routine.

Visceral fat is just one of those treats that can naturally occur with age. This excess fat that wraps around your organs is extremely dangerous, potentially leading to metabolic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, quicker aging, and chronic inflammation. By shedding abdominal fat, you can strengthen your core muscles, boost your posture, improve lower back pain, and even lower your risk of dementia.

There are several ways to lose unwanted flab and tone the abdominal region. We spoke with Jaqueline Gavino, MPH, CHES, Director of Fitness at Pritikin Longevity Center, who received her Bachelor of Science in Physical Education: Sports & Fitness Studies from Florida International University, and learned five bed exercises that can firm abdominal fat faster than gym machines after 60.

Traditional gym machines are excellent for isolating certain muscles. That said, they don’t fuel enough metabolic demand to significantly impact body composition on their own.

“In addition, many machines are not designed with every body type in mind and may be less accessible or comfortable for shorter individuals, making proper setup and movement mechanics more difficult. When form, range of motion, or machine fit are compromised, exercise effectiveness can suffer,” Gavino explains. “While no exercise can spot-reduce belly fat, certain bed-based movements can support abdominal fat loss by strengthening the core, preserving muscle, and increasing energy demand in a low-impact way. For adults over 60, that matters.”

Below, Gavino shares five bed exercises you can easily add to your morning routine.

Pelvic Tilt

“The pelvic tilt is a foundational exercise that activates the deep abdominal muscles without straining the spine,” Gavino notes. “Pelvic tilts help improve core control and can be a great entry point for older adults beginning or returning to exercise. There are many levels of pelvic tilts one can do in a supine position. In addition, tempo and breathing correctly are important as well.”

Begin by lying flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the mattress. Activate your core and rotate your hips by driving your belly in toward your spine. Hold for 10 seconds. Slowly release.

Supine Single-Leg Raises

“Performed one leg at a time with the opposite knee bent, this move strengthens the lower core and hip flexors while minimizing stress on the lower back,” Gavino notes. “It’s a simple but effective exercise for improving control and stability. You can’t spot-reduce belly fat, but you can strengthen the muscles that support posture, movement, and metabolic health.”

Start by lying flat on your back with your arms extended overhead and legs out straight. Activate your core as you lift one leg off the mattress, keeping it extended and your lower back pressed into the surface. Hold for a moment at the top. Use control to lower your leg. Repeat on the other side.

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Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges target the posterior chain—including the glutes and hamstrings—which engages some of the body’s largest muscles and supports metabolic health, posture, and core stability,” Gavino says.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the mattress. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position.

Modified Dead Bug

“This is one of my favorite spine-friendly core exercises because it builds deep abdominal strength and coordination without the strain of traditional crunches,” Gavino tells us.

Begin lying flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the mattress. Reach your arms straight up toward the ceiling. Activate your core as you press your lower back into the mattress. Lift one foot up at a time to tabletop position; alternatively, keep them flat on the mattress. Lower one arm toward the mattress. Hold for a moment before returning your arm. Repeat on the other side, and continue to alternate.

Supine Bicycle Marches

“A controlled alternative to bicycle crunches, this movement engages the core while staying gentle on the neck and back,” Gavino explains.