I Switched to Stair Climbing Instead of Jogging & It Was a Gamechanger For My Fitness

For the past year, I haven't missed a single day of running. As a long-distance runner who's completed three marathons (including a backyard ultra), running has always been my go-to cardio workout. However, I started feeling burnt out from running and wanted to explore something that could challenge my cardio while switching up my routine. That's when I decided to try stair climbing, a form of cardio I'd rarely given much thought. Little did I know, this change would give my fitness a total overhaul.

Stair climbing quickly proved to be a much more intense challenge than I anticipated. What started as a curiosity grew into a routine that tested my stamina, built strength, and offered benefits I wasn't expecting. In this article, I'll share my experience with stair climbing, including the physical, mental, and practical differences compared to my usual jogging routine. Read on to learn more.

My Experience with Stair Climbing

As a long-time runner, I was initially skeptical about how much stair climbing could replace my daily jogs. I quickly discovered however that stair climbing was an intense, full-body workout.

Most sessions lasted between 15 to 30 minutes, with intervals of fast-paced climbing and brief rests. The intensity of the workouts immediately impacted the muscles in my legs and core. I felt my calves and quads engaging like never before, and my glutes were sore for what felt like the first time in years (in a good way). It was clear that stair-climbing targeted different muscle groups compared to running.

While I was no stranger to running long distances at a steady pace, stair climbing was different in that it demanded quick, explosive movements. I spoke with Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, an exercise physiologist and Fitness and Nutrition Advisor for Fortune Recommends, about it, who says, "Stair climbing engages multiple lower body muscles that jogging or walking doesn't target as effectively. It builds strength in your legs, improves endurance, and boosts your metabolism all at once."

Stair climbing also posed mental challenges. The biggest one was having to embrace the monotony of the exercise. Unlike running outdoors, where the changing scenery helps keep things interesting, stair climbing required me to focus solely on the task at hand. To keep my workouts varied, I began mixing stair climbing intervals with other forms of exercise like strength training and light jogging, which helped me stay motivated.

Here are a few stair climber workouts that helped me stay on track:

Basic Stair Climb Intervals

What You Need: A flight of stairs or a stair climber machine.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Warm-Up (3 minutes): Do one minute of jumping jacks to elevate your heart rate. Follow it with 30 seconds of high knees, either marching or jogging in place. Finish the warm-up with 10 bodyweight squats.

Workout (12 minutes):

Stair climb (1 minute): Fast-paced stair climbing. Aim for a quick, controlled pace. Rest (30 seconds): Walk around or march in place to catch your breath. Stair Climb (1 minute): Go up the stairs at a steady pace, engaging your core and legs. Rest (30 seconds): Recover with a light walk or standing rest. Repeat for a total of 12 minutes.

Speed Interval Stair Climb

What You Need: A flight of stairs or a stair climber machine.

Warm-Up (3 minutes): Perform one minute of jumping jacks, 30 seconds of high knees, and finish with 10 bodyweight squats.

Workout (12 minutes):

Fast Stair Climb (30 seconds): Climb as quickly as you can, focusing on engaging your quads and calves. Rest or March in Place (30 seconds): Allow your heart rate to drop slightly. Repeat for 10 rounds.

Cool-Down (3 minutes): Walk slowly around or march in place for one minute, then perform a hamstring stretch for 30 seconds on each leg.

Strength-Focused Stair Climb

What You Need: A flight of stairs or a stair climber machine.

Warm-Up (3 minutes): Start with one minute of jumping jacks, then do 30 seconds of high knees, and finish with 10 bodyweight squats.

Workout (12 minutes):

Stair Climb (1 minute): Go at a slower pace but with more force in each step to engage the glutes, quads, and calves. Rest or Slow Step Touches (30 seconds): Slow down to catch your breath. Repeat for 10 rounds. Cool-Down (3 minutes): Perform one minute of walking and two minutes of stretching to cool down.

My Weekly Training Schedule

To help incorporate my stair climbing sessions into my fitness routine, I came up with a weekly schedule that balanced stair climbing with my long-distance running training:

Monday: Full-body strength workout + 10-minute stair climb interval workout

Tuesday: 30-minute steady-state run (5–6 miles)

Wednesday: 15-minute stair climb workout (Speed intervals)

Thursday: Full-body strength workout + 10-minute stair climb circuit

Friday: 30-minute steady-state run

Saturday: Rest or cross-training (e.g., yoga or swimming)

Sunday: Long run (10–15 miles)

This schedule allowed me to balance intense stair climbing sessions with the endurance benefits of running, while also making sure I'm strengthening muscles and keeping my body engaged. Over the weeks, I noticed that the stair climbing workouts complement my running by improving my stamina and building strength in my lower body.

Benefits of Stair Climbing

Research suggests that stair climbing is a fantastic exercise for burning calories and building strength. It targets several muscle groups in your legs, including the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. "Stair climbing is a highly effective way to strengthen your lower body," says Mohr. "It engages your core for stability and balance, making it a well-rounded workout that improves strength and muscle endurance." After just a few weeks of incorporating stair climbing into my routine, I noticed my legs looking more toned and defined.

Because stair climbing involves more explosive movements, it burns more calories in less time than lower-intensity activities like jogging. Mohr emphasizes this point, saying, "Stair climbing is a weight-bearing exercise that burns more calories per minute than walking or jogging, making it a great way to maximize your workout time."

Additionally, stair climbing is easier on the joints than running, especially when done at a controlled pace. This is excellent news for those concerned about the impact running can have on their knees or hips. I found that my joints felt less strained after stair climbing sessions, and I was able to recover faster between workouts.

How Stair Climbing Compares to Jogging

I've always enjoyed running for the sustained cardiovascular benefits it offers. Jogging allows me to clear my mind while covering long distances, which is something I missed with stair climbing. However, stair climbing offers a more intense workout in less time. Mohr explains, "Stair climbing burns more calories per minute than jogging, making it a great option for people with limited time. It's a higher-intensity workout that provides a more efficient way to burn fat and build strength."

While jogging provides outstanding aerobic benefits and targets muscles in your legs, stair climbing engages your entire lower body and core with each step, which can lead to quicker gains in strength and muscle tone.

However, stair climbing isn't without its drawbacks. For one, the intensity can be overwhelming, especially for beginners or those with joint issues. As Mohr notes, "The intensity of stair climbing may not be suitable for beginners or those with joint or balance concerns. It's important to listen to your body and adjust your pace accordingly."

Lessons Learned & Takeaways

Stair climbing has been a game changer in my fitness routine. It allowed me to revamp my cardio workouts and continue challenging myself without the risk of burnout that I had started to feel with long-distance running. Stair climbing has provided a new layer of fitness that complements my usual workouts, and it's something I plan to continue incorporating regularly.

For beginners looking to start stair climbing, Mohr offers some valuable advice: "Start slowly and focus on proper technique. Avoid rushing the steps—control your pace and work on building endurance gradually." I suggest gradually increasing the intensity of your sessions to match your fitness level. This approach will allow your body to adjust over time and reduce injury risk.

If you're looking for a cardio exercise that builds strength, burns calories, and fits seamlessly into a busy schedule, stair climbing may just be the workout you've been searching for.