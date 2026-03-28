4 Chair Exercises That Restore Leg Strength Faster Than Squats After 65

These simple chair moves will help you reclaim your lower-body strength.

If your legs are starting to feel weak in your 60s, you’re not alone. You may have difficulty getting up from the floor or from a seated position. It can feel quite unnerving, and the reason is most likely a lack of exercise. You may ask yourself, “When and how did this happen?” As you age, a natural age-related loss of muscle known as sarcopenia occurs. It’s the result of not enough physical activity, and it results in instability, lack of mobility, and weakness. The best thing you can do to help yourself is by adding regular exercise to your routine.

To help get you started, we’ve rounded up four chair exercises that can help restore leg muscle and strength even faster than squats after 65.

“Because the legs power essential movements—standing up, walking, climbing stairs, and catching balance—declining strength increases the risk of falls, slower gait, and loss of independence. Lower-body strength is one of the strongest predictors of long-term mobility in older adults,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist, who has almost two decades of experience in wellness and corporate leadership. “Chair-based exercises provide stability and control, which are key for older adults rebuilding strength safely.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The following chair exercises channel real-life movement, making them incredibly functional for daily independence.

“These exercises build leg strength in a controlled, accessible way, helping older adults improve mobility, confidence, and independence without unnecessary strain,” Canham points out.

Sit-to-Stands

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet placed on the floor under your knees. Lean forward slightly. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to sit back down, taking 4 seconds to gradually lower. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Seated Leg Extension

Begin sitting tall with your back supported against the chair. Place your feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for added stability. Straighten your left leg out in front of you until your knee is completely extended. For max quad engagement, keep your toes flexed toward your shin the entire time. Hold for 2 seconds at the top before lowering. Repeat on the other side. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

Seated Marches

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Maintain solid posture—trying not to lean back for support—as you continue to “march.” Perform 2 to 3 sets of 20 alternating marches.

Seated Heel Raises