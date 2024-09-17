The Cheesecake Factory is celebrated for its decadent variety of cheesecakes and expansive menu that covers everything from "Glamburgers" to cheesy pasta dishes. The restaurant chain isn't shy about portion sizes, either. Because of this, "treating yourself" to a scrumptious meal that falls within your diet parameters may feel intimidating. Don't fret, because we have the best Cheesecake Factory order for weight loss; it's bursting with flavor and won't break the calorie bank.

The key to successfully navigating Cheesecake Factory's menu is practicing portion control (i.e. splitting larger dishes), asking for sauces and condiments on the side, adding in non-starchy veggies, and reading nutritional profiles. This way, you can enjoy the Cheesecake Factory experience without straying from your weight-loss goals.

The Healthiest Cheesecake Factory Breakfast Is Packed With Protein and Vegetables



Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 725

Fat : 40 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 815 mg

Carbs : 69 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 25 g



If you're dining at The Cheesecake Factory for breakfast, Sarah Keathley MS, RD, LD, from Top Nutrition Coaching, has you covered with a delicious yet healthy order.

"Breakfast at The Cheesecake Factory is a delicious treat, but it could cost you when it comes to calories," Keathley explains. "A single omelet can be upwards of >1,000 calories. By breaking down the menu, you can piece together a delicious meal that can help you meet your health goals."

Here's what she recommends:

Sliced tomatoes

Avocado

Sourdough baguette

Farm fresh eggs

Ham (optional)

Hot sauce (optional)

"By ordering individual items off the menu (some taken from the omelet add-ins), [you] are able to build [your] own fresh-style breakfast using the sourdough baguette as [your] base with leaner protein options," Keathley tells us. "This keeps the calories lower and also hits a high protein goal. Aim for more protein, which will keep you full and satisfied throughout the day."

The Best & Worst Menu Items at The Cheesecake Factory

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap Tacos Are the Best Cheesecake Factory Order for Weight Loss



Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1040 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 29 g



If you're heading to Cheesecake Factory for lunch or dinner, Keathley recommends a couple of options, the first of which is Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap Tacos.

This savory menu item is part of the SkinnyLicious® Small Plates & Appetizers and provides an impressive 29 grams of protein. The wraps feature butter lettuce leaves filled with grilled chicken, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, rice noodles, cilantro, and spicy peanut and cashew sauces.

The #1 Healthiest Dessert at the Cheesecake Factory, Dietitian Says

Option #2: Grilled Steak Medallions



Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1320 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 45 g



If lettuce-wrap tacos aren't your thing, Keathley also recommends the grilled steak medallions. This meal includes fresh mushrooms, asparagus, sauteed cherry tomatoes, mashed potatoes, and Madeira wine sauce. It's just 440 calories and offers a whopping 45 grams of protein and four grams of fiber, both of which help keep you full and satisfied.

The Best TGI Fridays Order for Weight Loss

Healthier Ordering Tips at The Cheesecake Factory:

1. Cheesecake

If you treat yourself to a slice of cheesecake, split it up into multiple servings or take a solid portion home with you. "They are larger portions and can provide multiple servings out of one slice," Keathley tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Portion Sizes

When perusing the menu, be mindful of portion sizes.

"Make sure you have a plan to put some of the meal away if you don't intend to eat all of it in one sitting," Keathley stresses. Aim for higher-protein menu items, and don't forget to sneak in a non-starchy vegetable to create a more filling meal."

The Best Olive Garden Order for Weight Loss

3. Cooking Methods

Another crucial thing to be mindful of? How things are cooked!

"Cooking methods matter when it comes to achieving nutrition goals," explains Keathley. "You want to look for words on the menu like 'steamed, grilled, baked, oven-roasted, poached, broiled, and braised.' Words like 'loaded, creamy, crispy, battered, golden, glazed, stuffed, breaded, and deep-fried' can signify higher calorie and fat foods."

4. Sauces

Decrease the amount of sauce used or ask for it on the side. This may seem like a simple tweak, but sauces are a surefire way to add excess calories to a meal.

"Vinaigrettes, salsa, and hot sauces are going to be lower calorie options with less fat content," says Keathley. "Red sauce on pasta typically tends to have a lower calorie content than a white or cream sauce for pasta as well, making it a healthier selection for some meals. Don't be afraid to ask for your dish to be customized to your preferences!"

5. Splitting Menu Items

Consider splitting your order in half. The Cheesecake Factory is famous for its larger portion sizes, which can easily serve more than one person. This can be dangerous for anyone who's looking to lose weight or stick to a diet.

"Before your food arrives at your table, ask for a to-go box to be delivered," Keathley suggests. "Once the food is delivered, package up half your plate and sit it to the side. This allows you to socialize and eat what is in front of you with a pre-portioned plate. If you finish your plate and are still truly hungry, you can always dig into your box of leftovers. Just make sure to give yourself time for your food to settle, letting your brain have time to send full signals."

6. Vegetables

When in doubt, add in a volume vegetable to your meal.

"If you are able to add in a non-starchy vegetable to your meal, this is a great way to add volume to your plate without a huge amount of calories," Keathley stresses. "Examples might look like a simple salad (dressing on the side), steamed broccoli, or roasted asparagus. Adding in a vegetable still allows you to eat delicious food but helps you get fuller faster, with a more balanced approach."