Chick-fil-A Is Testing Its First-Ever Veggie Sandwich

Veggie burgers and vegetarian options have graced just about every fast-food menu, but Chick-fil-A has been steadfast in its focus on chicken. But all that just changed with the latest news coming out of the beloved Southern chain: it is coming out with its first veggie-focused sandwich, and the star of the show will be a big hunk of cauliflower steak.

On Feb. 13, Chick-fil-A will start testing its brand-new Cauliflower Sandwich in select stores in Denver, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Large pieces of cauliflower will take the place of the chain's signature chicken and will be prepared in almost the exact same manner. The veggie will get the same marinade and will be breaded with the brand's signature seasoning. After that, it will be pressure cooked and served on a toasted bun with two pickle chips.

Chick-fil-A didn't take the development of its first vegetarian sandwich lightly. This prototype has been over four years in the making and the culinary team tested every vegetable imaginable. "Our culinary team brainstormed and explored everything from mushrooms to chickpeas to chopped vegetables formed into patties, but we kept coming back to the cauliflower filet," said Stuart Tracy, the Chick-fil-A chef who developed the item. Ultimately cauliflower was chosen because it was mild, which made it a great alternative to chicken.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 6 Restaurant Chain Fries That Are Anything But "Vegetarian"

This appears to be the perfect choice for its looks as well: it irresistibly resembles the chain's planetarily popular chicken sandwich. "Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich," said Chick-fil-A's director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage.

Should the sandwich go national, vegetarians will be thrilled with the new menu option, but vegans will still have to look elsewhere. The chain is quick to include the fact this is a vegetarian-friendly sandwich, not vegan. Both milk and eggs are included in the preparation, plus, the chain does not, as of yet, designate vegetarian-only preparation surfaces.