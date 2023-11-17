Chick-fil-A Just Brought Back a Hearty Fan-Favorite Soup

Soup is delicious year-round, but there's something extra special about savoring that warming dish during the colder months of the year. And just in time for the influx of chilly weather, Chick-fil-A just brought back a hearty soup that's become a major fan-favorite among customers.

Chick-fil-A just announced that its seasonal Chicken Tortilla Soup is officially back on the menu nationwide as of Nov. 13. The dish features shredded chicken breast, navy beans, a blend of vegetables, and spices in a creamy soup base topped with seasoned corn tortilla strips.

While the Chicken Tortilla Soup is only available for a limited time each year, it holds a very special place in Chick-fil-A's history. It was featured on the menu of founder S. Truett Cathy's original dine-in restaurant in Hapeville, Ga., The Dwarf House, also the birthplace of the famous Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich.

The Chicken Tortilla Soup initially joined Chick-fil-A's menu for a limited time back in 2012, according to a release, and it has been making limited-time returns as a seasonal item ever since. Fans rave about the dish and are delighted every time it reappears on the menu.

"PSA: the chicken tortilla soup is back at Chick-fil-A," one fan posted this week on X, aka the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"Chick-fil-A Chicken Tortilla Soup is top-tier," another X user wrote.

The soup is currently available at participating restaurants nationwide (excluding Hawaii), so Chick-fil-A urged customers to check directly with their local restaurants to confirm that it's available.

The soup, however, isn't the only exciting holiday item that recently hit the Chick-fil-A menu. The chain's seasonal Peppermint Chip Milkshake is also back for its fifteenth year as of Nov. 13. It features Chick-fil-A's Icedream dessert, a vanilla-flavored frozen dairy treat, blended with chips of peppermint bark and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Chick-fil-A also debuted two brand-new coffees on Nov. 13. One of the new additions is a Peppermint Iced Coffee made with cold brew, 2% milk, pure cane syrup, and peppermint syrup. The other is a Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee that features a blend of cold brew, peppermint syrup, Icedream, and crunchy peppermint bark chips.

These new drinks are available at restaurants nationwide, but only for a limited time and while supplies last. So don't wait too long to head over if you have a hankering for one of these seasonal items!