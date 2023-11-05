12 Best Costco Soups to Warm Your Bones All Winter

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If Costco does one thing well—and you know there are many!—it's leaning into seasonal cuisine. With the weather dropping in most parts of the country, seasonal means soup. You'll find Costco's organic chicken stockyear-round when you fancy making your own soup. But, during the late fall and winter, the warehouse club starts stocking a whole lot of ready-made, heat-and-eat soups.

These flavor-packed soups can be found all around the store, including a few selections in Costco's prepared foods section, a handful in the refrigerated deli section, a few frozen options, and a variety of shelf-stable, just-add-water options, as well.

Like all Costco products, you might see a certain variety in one part of the country that may not appear in another, like the recently recalled and cult-followedKirkland Chicken Tortilla Soup found in the Northwest and the San Francisco area.

No matter your soup preference—be it hearty chicken noodle or something that packs a little more punch—Costco has you covered with enough soup options to feed your family, or the whole neighborhood.

Here are 12 hearty options to check out:

Cuisine Adventures French Onion Soup

Per Serving (1 soup) : 200 cal, 10 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 740 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 12 g protein

French onion soup is notoriously time-consuming to make from scratch, and although nothing beats the original, these individually frozen bowls do the trick. The oven is the way to go with these, taking the frozen soup and putting it in a 10-ounce bowl. It takes about 45 minutes (you could use the microwave in a pinch) but the result is a rich stock with croutons, onions, and cheese. Go ahead and add some extra cheese to broil on top for that signature cheese pull. Find a box of six 10-ounce servings in the frozen section at your local warehouse. It's on sale right now for $8.79 a box (regularly $11.99).

Ajinomoto Shoyu Ramen Bowls

Per Serving (1 bowl) : 390 cal, 8 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 1850 mg sodium, 56 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 22 g protein

Most ramen is high in sodium, and unfortunately, these are no exception. But, if you can get past that, these easy-to-prepare ramen bowls are packed with white meat chicken, noodles, and a smattering of vegetables in a soy-forward shoyu broth. Add water and heat up for four minutes for an easy, comforting meal. A package of six 9.45-ounce bowls will cost you $17.99 at the warehouse. You'll find them in the frozen section.

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup

Per Serving (1 tbsp) : 100 cal, 12 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 125 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, O g sugar), 12 G protein

Some people wait all year for Costco's take on traditional chicken noodle soup made with the retailer's own signature rotisserie chicken, thick noodles, chunks of carrots in a thick seasoned chicken broth. (Pro-tip: Add some chicken stock to thin out the broth and even out the "stuff"-to-broth ratio). The soup costs $3.49 per pound, and you'll find it in the prepared foods section.

Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen

Per Serving (1 bowl) : 450 cal, 18 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 1550 mg sodium, 64 g carbs (5 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 8 g protein

This ramen is usually stocked year-round where you'd find the rice, noodles, and other shelf-stable items. This is another just-add-water and microwave selection, this time in a rich pork broth. The South Korean brand is a fan favorite, and Costco stocks a variety of its noodles and soups. It'll cost you much less than the Shoyu frozen ramen: just $11.69 for six 3.56 ounce bowls at the warehouse, or $13.99 online.

Kirkland Signature Lobster Bisque

Per Serving (1 cup) : 100 cal, 30g fat (19 g saturated fat), 740 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (0 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 10 g protein

Feeling decadent? Kirkland has returned with its lobster bisque, a steal at $10.99 for two 20 ounce containers. However, the creamy lobster soup gets polarizing opinions from Reddit, with some who really like it and others who claim it has a decidedly fishy flavor. Kirkland must be doing something right if it returns year after year. You'll find this in the deli section of the warehouse.

Organic Bean Vivo Black Bean Chipotle Chili

Per Serving (1/2 cup) : 120 cal, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 410 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (4 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

This product was on sample the last time I went to Costco (and featured prominently on the end cap). I have to say, it's packed with really good flavor and good-for-you ingredients. The pouch is entirely plant-based and heats up in 60 seconds, giving the good heat you'd expect from a chili, as well as the meatiness—even if the chorizo is also plant-based. This is a good healthy option to stock in your pantry, and you'll get six 10-ounce pouches for $10.99 in store.

Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Sipping Bone Broth

Per Serving (8 fl. oz.) : 45 cal, 0.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 9 g protein

If you like to sip soup all winter long, this bone broth is a worthy purchase. It's easy to heat up and sip. You can also add leftover noodles, rice, or vegetables to make a soup on the fly. Or, you could even use it in a pinch as a broth substitute, although it already contains lemon juice and apple cider vinegar, unlike traditional chicken broth. Rest assured: this is not the same bone broth that was pulled from shelves earlier this fall for potential contamination. The six 32-ounce containers are found next to the chicken broth and will run you $19.49 in the warehouse.

Kevin's Natural Foods Thai Style Coconut Chicken Soup

Per Serving (1 cup) : 260 cal, 19 g fat (14 g saturated fat), 720 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 12 g protein

Depending where you are in the country, you might find a different version of the Kevin's Natural Foods soup (others may spot Chicken Gumbo, Chicken Queso, and Tuscan-Style Chicken). In my warehouse, it's a paleo and gluten free Thai-style coconut chicken soup, found in the deli section. It's made with chicken breasts and vegetables in a coconut milk broth with mild Thai spices and basil. The soup comes in two-24 ounce perishable pouches for $11.99 in store.

Panera Bread Mexican Style Street Corn Chowder

Per Serving (1 cup) : 170 cal, 9 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 970 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 4 g protein

Panera soups are always a winner among the Costco crowd, most notably the broccoli cheddar, but a Mexican-style street corn chowder is stocking some of the shelves this year. Made with fire-roasted corn, poblano peppers, and potatoes, it's a creamy corn broth that has sweetness from the corn and a slight chili pepper spice. This vegetarian soup is found in the refrigerator section, but can be frozen if you want to make one now and save one for later! A pack of two 24-ounce containers costs $11.69 at the warehouse.

Kirkland Beef Chili

Per Serving (1/4th tray) : 470 cal, 19 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 1380 mg sodium, 49 g carbs (7 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 24 g protein

Although this chili set-off a fierce beans or no-beans debate, many shoppers were still happy to see the return of this prepared-foods favorite. The whopping four pound vat of chili, which runs $3.49 per pound, does contain beans. It's also topped with a heavy handful of cheddar cheese on top.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Vietnamese Pho

Per Serving (1bowl) : 230 cal, 3.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 1550 mg sodium, 46 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 13 g protein

Head back towards the pantry area (again, rice and noodles) to find this microwavable take on Vietnamese pho, made with a rich beef broth and noodles. Fans on Reddit really like it, even if they claim it tastes "nothing like real pho." They also claim it's an easy soup to "jazz up" with leftover steak, veggies, even rotisserie chicken. A box of nine 2.3 ounce bowls costs $11.99 at the warehouse.

Cedar Lane Italian Sausage Gumbo

Per Serving (1 bowl) : 140 cal, 8 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 660 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 8 g protein

The Cajun food Reddit is up in arms that this is called gumbo, because there is really nothing gumbo about it. But, if you can get past the name, this Italian sausage soup—made with red beans and rice, plus the holy trinity of onions, celery, and green peppers—is a hearty option for chilly temperatures. Find this in the deli fridge section at $13.99 for two 32-ounce containers.