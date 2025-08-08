Chick-fil-A Just Announced its New Fall Menu

Chick-fil-A fans who love a crunchy potato chip will be thrilled with the chicken chain’s new fall lineup, which includes a delicious new sandwich and drinks, too. “We are always looking for ways to surprise our Guests with new and unique menu offerings, and this year’s fall lineup presents even more opportunities for Guests to customize and make them their own,” said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging for Chick-fil-A. Here’s what fans need to know about these exciting new menu items.

New Waffle Chips!

Chick-fil-A is launching two new potato chips this fall: Introducing the Original Flavor Waffle Potato Chips—Chick-fil-A’s classic waffle cut potato chips sprinkled with sea salt, and the delightfully smoky, tangy Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips. The new chips will be a permanent addition to the menu at select Atlantic and Southeast regions this fall, available in 7-ounce-size bags.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich

The new Pretzel Cheddar Club is being launched nationwide after a highly successful test launch in Raleigh, N.C. earlier this year. The sandwich features a boneless breast of chicken on a toasted, buttery pretzel bun with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce. Guests can choose between original, spicy or grilled for this highly-rated sandwich. “The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich offers the perfect complement: it’s savory with layers of flavor that feel indulgent, yet distinctly Chick-fil-A,” Duncan says.

Cherry Berry Returns!

Cherry Berry is back and better than ever: Introducing the new and improved Cherry Berry & Sprite, a refreshing mix of Sprite with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors. “Our Guests’ demand for bold, fun beverages is only growing and Cherry Berry’s return, now with a bubbly twist, brings something fresh and unexpected to our lineup,” Duncan says.

New Drinks

Guests can also choose between three other new drinks: Cherry Berry Lemonade (Chick-fil-A’s Lemonade mixed with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors), Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade (same as the Berry lemonade but with the addition of Icedream dessert) and Cherry Berry Sunjoy (Sweetened Iced Tea and Lemonade mixed with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors).

Rave Reviews

Customers and employees who got to try the new items ahead of time are thrilled. “One of my stores was in the test market for the pretzel cheddar club, the Dijon mustard that came with it is my holy grail sauce,” one Redditor said. “We had the pretzel sandwich at our store. It is delicious,” another confirmed.

Cherry Berry Hype

Customers and employees are also excited about the return of Cherry Berry. “I absolutely love cherry berry! I bought a bottle of it last year, and am excited to make them in these larger clear cups. I’m looking forward to trying the pretzel cheddar club! (I just wish more people liked the pimento cheese sandwich so it would have come back),” one employee said.