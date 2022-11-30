Skip to content

Chick-fil-A Just Debuted Its First Merch Collection & You're In for a Real Treat

Interested in a chicken nugget pillow or a Waffle Fries hoodie?
Olivia Bria
By Olivia Bria
Published on November 30, 2022 | 1:12 PM
If there is one thing that Chick-fil-A does right—it's chicken. The fast-food chain is known for its quick service and evolving menu items with the seasonal Autumn Spice Milkshake and returning Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich being the latest additions.

Now that the holiday gifting season is officially here, Chick-fil-A decided to take its new offerings in a more wearable direction.

The brand officially jumped on the merchandise bandwagon as it launched the Chick-fil-A Originals Collection, featuring limited high-quality clothing and accessories inspired by classic menu items. This first-ever merch drop from the chain offers everything from a classic tee, to a waffle fries hoodie and a "Chicken for Breakfast" trucker hat.

I Heart Waffle Fries hoodie
Courtesy of Chick-Fil-A
Chicken for Breakfast trucker hat
Courtesy of Chick-Fil-A

If you are looking for something cozier, then you may find yourself adding the sauce blanket and nugget pillow set to your cart.

sauce blanket and nugget pillow
Courtesy of Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A One Red and Signature members received an exclusive first look at the collection, and everyone else can now visit the chain's online store to purchase the merchandise, which is expected to sell out quickly.

The collection also includes an adorable plush cow that reps the phrase, "Eat Mor Chikin." This is your sign to treat yourself with an early Christmas present. Kate Neyhart, Chick-fil-A's principal team leader of brand strategy explained that this collection "sets [Chick-fil-A] apart" and resonates with fans.

chick fil a stuffed animal
Courtesy of Chick-Fil-A

"Our fans have been asking for it, so we're thrilled to say, 'thank you' with both a collection and online shopping experience we think they'll love," Neyhart continued.

Although the apparel is first come first serve, Chick-fil-A did confirm additional merchandise lines in 2023. Customers can sign up for exclusive access to future collections by subscribing to the shop's website.

Our new goal this holiday season is to eat Chick-fil-A while decked out from head to toe in chicken merch.

Olivia Bria
Olivia has a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from the University of Connecticut. She is a foodie, traveler, journalist, and celebrity interviewer. Read more about Olivia
