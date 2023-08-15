Chick-fil-A Is Releasing A Spicy New Version of Its Chicken Sandwich for Fall

Nearly 60 years after Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy concocted the recipe for the original fried chicken sandwich, the chain is finally releasing its first-ever dressed-up version of the iconic offering.

A brand-new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is set to hit Chick-fil-A menus nationwide on August 28. It's made of Chick-fil-A's original chicken filet, pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños, and a drizzle of honey for a sweet and savory bite. The chicken chain is calling the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich the "first-ever twist on the beloved original."

For the uninitiated, Chick-fil-A's classic chicken sandwich features a breaded and fried boneless chicken breast that's served on a toasted, buttery bun with dill pickle chips. Chick-fil-A has introduced other chicken sandwiches over the years, like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Grilled Chicken Sandwich (both of which have their own unique preparation methods). However, this is the first time that the chain has experimented with introducing new flavors into the equation.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich," Stuart Tracy, a Chick-fil-A chef and creator of the new sandwich, said in a statement. "The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet, and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients. With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love."

Tracy spent nearly five years testing nearly 30 sandwich options before landing on the pimento cheese version. The pimento cheese featured on the sandwich is a creamy combination of cheddar, cream cheese, green chilis, red pimentos, and a little seasoning.

Chick-fil-A successfully tested the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich in Asheville, N.C., and upstate South Carolina back in 2020. The chain also tested it in Los Angeles to make sure the sandwich would resonate with customers outside of the Southeast, where pimento cheese is prevalent, Tracy told Eat This, Not That!

"It actually did better there [in LA], which is really incredible. I'm not sure what to attribute that to, but it gave us a lot of confidence to take it everywhere."

The starting price for the sandwich is $6.75, though prices may vary depending on location.

In addition to the new chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A will also debut a new Caramel Crumble Milkshake at restaurants throughout the country on August 28. The sweet treat is a cool combination of creamy butterscotch caramel flavors, Chick-fil-A's Icedream, and blondie crumbles, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Chick-fil-A successfully tested the shake in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2021, though customers would have known it as the Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake at the time. The starting price for the shake is $4.59.

Both the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and the Caramel Crumble Milkshake will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last. So any customers hoping to get a taste of the new offerings shouldn't wait too long before heading to the nearest Chick-fil-A.