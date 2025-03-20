Chick-fil-A is Testing New Items in 4 Cities

Chick-fil-A is testing two new dessert items in four cities for a limited time only—and fans are excited. Lucky customers in San Diego, Salt Lake City, Chicago, and Tampa can try out the new Icedream Spin and Icedream Float, according to the Snackolator account. "Yes, some locations have offered Frosted Sodas before, but this is an official test which *could* lead to a nationwide release which would be amazing since my locations would never do a frosted soda," the announcement reads. Here's what you need to know about these special new drinks.

Soda Shake vs. Ice Cream Float

According to Snackolator, the two new drinks can be adapted to customer preference. "These are being tested in four markets starting today (San Diego, Salt Lake City, Chicago, and Tampa) and allow you to mix any fountain drink flavor with their Icecream to create either an Icedream Spin (kind of like a soda shake) or an Icedream Float (more traditional float option)."

Fans Are Excited

Chick-fil-A fans are thrilled about the new drinks, with one person saying it makes sense Salt Lake City is one of the test markets as the city is famous for starting the "dirty soda" craze. "It's about time! I've been wanting a frosted Coke forever!" one commenter said. "My locations do it and I love them!" another said.

Smokehouse Return

Chick-fil-A fans are also happy about the return of the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich to menus as of March 17, this time available in original, spicy, or grilled—plus the new Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages. "I'm screaming YESSSSSSS!!!!!!! 😲😲😲🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤," one Redditor said. Another noticed the new drinks were available in their local Chick-fil-A. "Interesting, my local CFA is showing a new ice dream float and an ice dream spin (blended float) option. Wonder if that's just my local store or something everyone is getting."

More Expansion

Chick-fil-A continues to expand with three new locations opening in Alberta, Canada, this spring, and Canadian guests have even more reason to celebrate with exclusive new menu additions. "Beginning March 17, Mac & Cheese will be available on its own or as a side option with any entrée, Kid's Meal, or catering order at all Chick-fil-A locations in Canada," the company says. "Baked in-restaurant throughout the day, Chick-fil-A Mac & Cheese is a creamy classic featuring macaroni noodles, a blend of cheeses and other ingredients."

Waffle Fries

Chick-fil-A is constantly changing things up—the chain recently changed its iconic Waffle Fries to make them crispier. "We know Chick-fil-A fans love our Waffle Potato Fries. We recently made a slight adjustment to our Waffle Potato Fries recipe, which offers the same great taste while also making our Waffle Potato Fries stay crispier, longer," the company said about the addition of pea starch to the waffles.