Chick-fil-A Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite and Launched Brand-New Drinks

Chick-fil-A has been my go-to fast food restaurant since I had children 11 years ago. Initially, I gravitated toward the chicken nugget hot spot not only because their food is delicious and healthier than other fast food options, but it doesn't hurt that most restaurants have impressively sanitary play places, really lovely employees, and food my kids will eat. As a result, we are there at least once a week. One thing I look forward to? Their seasonal menu additions. This week, Chick-fil-A announced they are launching a few new items later this month, and they sound delicious.

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich Is Back

Starting March 17, the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is returning to a Chick-fil-A near you to kick off spring. And there's a twist: Guests will have three options to customize the sandwich. You can choose from the original or spicy breaded breast or stick with the classic grilled filet. Each is topped with crispy bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and black pepper blend, Colby Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, and a smoky BBQ sauce, served on a toasted, buttery, sweet yeast bun.

There Are Also Four New Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages

To complement the sweet meets savory sandwich, the restaurant is adding a few refreshing new drinks to its roster: Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages. The drinks "combine sweet and juicy pineapple flavors, along with a unique, tropical dragonfruit twist" and will come in four options.

Here Are the Options

Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade combines Chick-fil-A lemonade or diet lemonade with Icedream dessert, mixed with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors. There is also a lemonade, which includes the lemonade plus natural pineapple and dragonfruit, Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea, classic iced tea infused with pineapple and dragonfruit flavors, and finally Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy, a combination of Chick-fil-A's Sunjoy with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors.

Guests Are "Craving Flavors" That Remind Them of Warmer Days

"As warmer weather approaches, our Guests are craving flavors that are reminiscent of longer, brighter days and time spent outside with family and friends," Allison Duncan, director of menu & packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a press release. "We're thrilled to bring back the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, with an expanded lineup of options for our Guests, alongside our new Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages which offer a deliciously sweet and refreshing balance to the smoky BBQ flavors."

Hardee's Also Added a New Barbeque Option

Barbeque is a trending flavor this spring. Hardee's and Duke's Mayonnaise announced a collaboration, offering a Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Platter, consisting of hand–breaded Chicken Tenders, golden fries, creamy coleslaw, garlic toast, and a drink, paired with Duke's Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.

Chiptole Recently Launched a Barbeque-ish Entree

This week, Chipotle announced its latest protein: Honey Chicken, a swicy (sweet meets spicy) and smokey chicken that tastes like a Mexican version of barbecue sauce. Read my review here.