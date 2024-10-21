Every Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Tasted & Ranked

One of the most popular fast-food items of all time, Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich has attained an almost mythical status. The chain has received backlash in the past for its trademarked slogan, "We Didn't Invent the Chicken, Just the Chicken Sandwich." And, why I don't necessarily think the minds behind the company were the first ever to slap pieces of poultry in between two pieces of bread, I can't say I'm completely averse to this sentiment.

Whether it was a pioneer in the space or not, the chain has set the standard for what a fast-food chicken sandwich should be. It serves up one of the most notable versions—if not the most notable version—of the sandwich in the country and stands as the largest chain specializing specifically in chicken sandwiches. So, you might say that Chick-fil-A has something of a leg to stand on.

The company's original chicken sandwich—served with two pickles on a toasted bun–was actually crafted by S. Truett Cathy in 1964. This was the same recipe that the brand opened its first location with three years later and the one that continues to be served in its restaurants to this day. Of course, over time this initial menu item has snowballed into countless other offerings. The chain has experimented with different toppings, stripped the patty down to a non-breaded version, and has even featured seasonal tastes like its current promotion: the Honey Pepper Pimento sandwich, a nod to Chick-fil-A's southern roots.

If you ask a regular customer, they're bound to have their own Chick-fil-A preferences. Some people favor the freshness of a grilled sandwich. Others like things a little more fiery with the spicy options, and yet another group of loyal customers don't venture away from the legend that started it all. I have my own go-to order just like everyone else. However, as I went through the process of tasting each of the eight chicken sandwiches currently on the menu, I tried my best to keep personal proclivities and prior experiences aside and to judge each sandwich for what it is today.

Here's how each sandwich ranked in descending order, starting with my least favorite and counting down to the overall best.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 390

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 28 g

Grilled chicken is not the main attraction at Chick-fil-A, but rather more of a dependable backup. Grilled patties were not even added to the menu until 1989. I will say, though, this more health-forward option has burgeoned in more recent years with the unveiling of grilled chicken salads, wraps, seasonal offerings, and, of course, grilled nuggets launched for the first time in 2012. But, among all this newness, you can still find a basic grilled chicken sandwich at the restaurant. It comes with lettuce and tomato on a multigrain brioche bun and is meant to be served alongside a honey-roasted BBQ sauce packet, although I received none. The sandwich alone–sans waffle fries or a fresh lemonade–cost me $6.75.

The look: My patty came out mangled with no visual appeal and grill marks that were hardly identifiable. Not to mention, it fell short of the bun's width. The veggies, on the other hand, were flourishing.

The taste: This sandwich has the lowest amount of calories, yet the lowest level of enjoyment. That's not to say it's bad. I have yet to meet any item on the Chick-fil-A menu that is inherently bad. It's just so-so compared to the rest. With a smaller, thinner slab of chicken, it boils down to 90% lettuce and wheat bread in each bite. The lemon herb marinade and smoky grill tang of the patty are lost somewhere in the forest of veggies and the entire thing simply failed to pique my taste buds.

Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 490

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,700 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 32 g

When you have something as successful as Chick-fil-A's original chicken patties, all that's left to do is continue to throw different topping combinations on it to see what sticks. One more longstanding example of this is the Deluxe Sandwich. The handheld starts the same way the original sandwich does with a breaded patty, buttered, and pickles. Then, it tacks on lettuce and tomato and naturally comes with American cheese slapped on top, though you can swap it for Colby Jack or Pepper Jack. It rang up at $5.79, which is 70 cents more than the original.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Not too shabby. It has that stereotypical sandwich look with fresh lettuce and tomato peeking out from the bottom. Then, a thick chicken breast sits in the middle, donning a well-crisped, almost sizzling look and dressed with a halfway-melted slice of orange cheese.

The taste: Promising at first but I quickly realized the cheese throws everything out of whack. The slice envelopes the patty in a mildly salty yet artificial-tasting jacket, detracting from its natural flavors and juiciness. At the same time, I felt that the tomatoes stole the spotlight away from the zesty pickles—the absolute best garnish for a fried chicken sandwich, in my opinion. With the pillowy bun and treasured chicken at the helm, it's still an appetizing choice. Yet, as I munched, I couldn't help but yearn for the simplified original.

Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 620

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,950 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 33 g

Things got a little cheesy at Chick-fil-A this summer with the re-release of its pimento sandwich, which arrived with a new twist. The original Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich debuted last year and returned this past August alongside a brand-new spicy version. This fresh rendition obviously ups the ante in terms of piquancy but is made with the exact same toppings as its predecessor. This includes pickled jalapeños, a honey drizzle, and pimento cheese–the Southern specialty which the chain makes by blending smoky green chili peppers and sweet roasted chili peppers with cheese and spices. The spicy seasonal sandwich cost me $7.39.

The look: The pimento blend is runnier than others I have encountered in the past, appearing like an orange soup of shredded cheese and spots of red pepper. Showing off a slight orange tint, I could tell the patty was the spicy one (just barely though), and three jalapeño slices were tucked underneath.

The taste: There's a lot to unpack here, and honestly there are too many flavors vying for attention. Initially, honey is what captured my palate, applied generously at the crown of the sandwich. It seeps into the pimento mixture, giving it the majority of its flavor. The rest of the gloopy concoction simply tastes like shredded cheddar cheese combined with a thin mayonnaise base as the chilis and pimento peppers fail to make an impression. Pickled jalapeños add more of a vinegar-based tanginess than a spice, leaving all the heat to the chicken patty. It's unequivocally unique but also a certified taste overload and with the mediocre pimento—what's meant to be the star of the show—it's just alright in my book.

Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 600

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,680 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 34 g

When the Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich was released last year, it was the restaurant's first-ever twist on its original chicken sandwich. Its positive feedback brought it back to life, and the limited-time option is back again a year later. Like the previous spicy iteration, it's dressed with the brand's special recipe pimento cheese, pickled jalapeños, and honey. It cost me just a little less, however, at $7.09.

The look: Nearly the same as the previous sandwich just with an original patty swap. It also appears that I received a bonus pickle slice on this one—don't worry I took it off before eating to protect the integrity of the recipe.

The taste: With a more stable base and no distraction from the spicy patty, this sandwich isn't quite as overwhelming as the last. The diluted and primarily cheese-based pimento spread was conversely still underwhelming. But, I could focus instead on the subtle zap from the jalapeños and the fusion of sweet honey with the breaded chicken—a combination that should really be looked into further by Chick-fil-A. I don't think that this sandwich is going to become a permanent resident or the big cheese at the chain anytime soon. But, it's worth a try.

Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 520

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,130 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 38 g

The Grilled Chicken Club has been around since 1993 and is currently the only Chick-fil-A sandwich that brings bacon into the fold–with the exception of the chain's breakfast sammies, of course. The applewood smoked slices and lemon herb chicken breast are joined by Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato under a multigrain brioche bun. This installment clocked in at $8.55 just for the sandwich and once again, it was delivered without my side of honey-roasted BBQ. My local restaurant must have just been off its game this time around.

The look: Stacked high, it's probably the tallest sandwich of the entire lot. The grilled chicken patty was wider here yet still fairly lean, concealed almost entirely by the square of Colby Jack. I counted four half bacon slices and the lettuce and tomato were more vibrant than ever.

The taste: If you're going to go grilled at Chick-fil-A, go the club route. It's amazing what the simple additions of bacon and cheese can do. While it is a bit more chewy than crisp, the bacon adds a smoky, salty flair that not only partners nicely with the right-off-the-grill taste of the chicken but also offsets the freshness of the rest with just a touch of grease. With more juice and flavor happening all around, the light sweetness of the multigrain bun starts to shine a little bit more too, adding instead of taking away from the overall experience. I have to say that Colby Jack was a much better cheese choice here compared to the failed American of the earlier deluxe sandwich, and if you threw in the forgotten sauce to this mix, it could be a real showstopper.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 450

Fat : 19 g fat (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,730 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 28 g

Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwich was released in 2010, sparking a heated debate around which recipe is better, the spicy or the original, seemingly splitting the chain's fanbase down the middle. The spicy contender is made the same way as the standard patty, hand-breaded and pressure-cooked with 100% refined peanut oil. But, it gets its gusto from a blend of several different pepper types. It still comes on a white bun with obligatory pickle chips and come me $5.39.

The look: The difference in coloring between the original and spicy isn't quite as obvious in person as the chain makes it out to be online. I actually had to taste it first to make sure (in hindsight, I should have been tipped off by the red rather than white bag). My pickle chips tally came to two. I know that's part of the OG recipe but I was secretly hoping for more.

The taste: Adjacent to the elaborate makeup of Chick-fil-A's other offerings, this one is rather cut to the bone. But, it just works. It's reliably good quality every time with a soft bun, crunchy pickles, and chicken that's always moist on the inside, crispy on the outside. As for the spice, it's a subtle one that eases you in and then builds with each bite, finally ending in a crescendo as you chew through your last mouthful. It also stands out from other fast-food spicy chicken sandwiches because it provides a distinct peppery flavor rather than just throwing in meaningless heat. My only critique, or more so request, is to please add more pickles, Chick-fil-A! Perhaps I just need to ask for extra next time around.

Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 520

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,790 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 31 g

The Spicy Deluxe Sandwich is almost exactly what it sounds like. It consists of the spicy pepper-infused chicken cut plopped onto a deluxe sandwich with cheese, tomato, lettuce, and pickles on a buttered white bun. The kicker is that instead of the American cheese that adorns the standard deluxe handheld, this one adds another level of spice with a slice of Pepper Jack. This clash of other menu items has been around since 2010, just like the standard spicy chicken sandwich and today, you can grab one for $6.09.

The look: Again, it's hard to pick out the spicy chicken, but the white Pepper Jack cheese gave this one away. It's a hefty sandwich with both the chicken and the garnishes (mostly the lettuce) overstepping the side of the glistening bun.

The taste: The deluxe and the normal spicy sandwiches are nearly neck and neck in my mind. The only reason this one pulls ahead is because the lettuce and tomato do a great job neutralizing the heat. For someone like me who isn't particularly spice-tolerant, that's a major plus. You also still have your oh-so-important pickles, a succulent piece of crunchy chicken, and a helping of Pepper Jack which adds another layer of not just piquancy but also flavor diversity.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 420

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 1,460 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 29 g

The original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich is a fast-food icon that needs no introduction, yet I'm going to give it one anyway. The sandwich has been a fundamental staple at the restaurant for almost 60 years, not to mention in many American diets. The still-followed original recipe consists of a seasoned boneless chicken breast which is freshly breaded and pressure-cooked. Just throw it on a toasted bun with pickles and that's it. Priced at just $5.09, it's not only the most straightforward but also the most affordable sandwich on the menu.

The look: Nearly identical to the spicy chicken sandwich. But, it has a slightly compressed, triangular-shaped patty, and the two pickles are somehow even more pitiful than before.

The taste: When it comes to this sandwich, the beauty is in the simplicity, and I couldn't justify placing it anywhere else but at the top–scrawny pickles and all. Tender chicken dominates each bite, encased by a perfectly seasoned and peppery crisped breading. The toasty and buttery yet cushy and sweet bun also receives the attention it deserves here, and the pickles (once you find one) round everything out with salty bursts of flavor. It's the only fast-food sandwich I can eat without a glob of condiments–a true testament to its quality recipe and a fact that further emphasizes the statement "If it ain't broke don't fix it."