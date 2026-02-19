Taco Bell Gives Two Fan-Favorite Menu Items a Nostalgic Twist 

The fast-food chain just added a bold Chicken Bacon Ranch twist to two fan favorites.

Chicken Bacon Ranch is not a flavor profile traditionally associated with tacos or chalupas, but leave it to Taco Bell to go for it. Cheesy Street Chalupas are back at Taco Bell, this time with a Chicken Bacon Ranch twist: We’re talking two two toasted cheddar street chalupa shells filled with slow-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, freshly prepared daily pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, and Taco Bell’s creamy Avocado Ranch Sauce.

“Chicken Bacon Ranch is a flavor that people instantly recognize and love,” said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Taco Bell. “By pairing it with our Street Chalupas—a form that earns more and more fans with each passing iteration—we’re giving this iconic combo a new platform to shine in a way that’s unmistakably Taco Bell.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

That’s not all—Taco Bell fans also get to enjoy the new Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries, which are loaded fries topped with slow-roasted chicken, flavorful bacon, warm nacho cheese sauce, Avocado Ranch Sauce, and pico de gallo.

Taco Bell diners can find Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas featured in the $9 Discovery Luxe Box, which includes the Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas, one Cheesy Bean & Rice

Burrito, Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce, and one medium fountain drink. New Taco Bell Rewards members can get a welcome reward featuring Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas if they sign up in the app from February 19 to March 18.

The Cheesy Street Chalupas have been a runaway hit since they first appeared in July 2024, with fans raving about the quality and taste. This new launch marks the third flavor of the Chalupas and is set to be just as popular, albeit for a short time only (this is the Taco Bell way).

“The cheesy chicken street chalupas are the best thing I’ve ever had from Taco Bell, right next to the toasted cheddar chalupa,” one Redditor said.

Others have been hoping their favorite chicken bacon ranch will return, so this news will make a lot of people very happy. “My favorite menu item from Taco Bell was the Bacon club Chalupa with chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, and avocado sauce. Hands down the best thing I’ve ever had there,” another commented, a few months ago. “They brought it back a couple of years ago, and it was awesome — I really hope they do it again soon!”

Remember, both the Chicken Bacon Ranch Chalupa and Nacho Fries are limited time-only, so grab them while you can before they disappear from menus again. The Chicken Bacon Ranch Chalupas are listed as $5.99 and Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries as $4.99, depending on location, taxes etc.