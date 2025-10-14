Taco Bell might have the biggest cult following of all the fast food brands. I know people (my ex-husband included) who have been obsessed with the South of the Border chain for pretty much their entire lives. Many favorite menu items have come and gone, which is one of the biggest complaints of regular diners. However, the current menu is full of fan favorites. In a Reddit post shared this week, customers revealed their go-to orders. Here are 7 Taco Bell favorites fans call “perfect late-night orders” this week.

Cheesy Gordita Crunch

“Cheesy Gordita crunch,” is one of the most popular items right now. “Same, I have been eating them for YEARS, through multiple jobs. No matter what happens, cheesy gordita crunch always got me!” agreed a fan. “I will always park in the parking lot and eat it immediately so I actually get the crunch. Hot melty cheese, soft layer, crunchy. The rest can wait the 7 minute drive home. I dip the next bite im going to take in nacho cheese then give it some fire sauce. I dont think theres a single better bite in all of fast food,” another said.

Spicy Potato Taco

“Spicy potato taco,” another said. Several joked that all the potatoes would be running out after the revelation. “i add a minimum of 2 to every order, so cheap and so delicious,” a shopper said.

Chili Cheese Burrito

“Chili cheese burrito,” another suggests. “First time I tried them I ordered 11 and ate them all,” another added. “Aka the chilito,” one noted. “Chili cheese burrito, it seems a little dirty to me, but it is so good,” another agreed.

Double Beef Burrito

“Currently: double beef burrito, add pico, grilled. Alternatively, double beef burrito, swap steak, add Chipotle sauce, grilled,” one suggested. “Thanks! Also that sounds so bomb!” another said.

The Luxe Box

“Current item? Prob the luxe box. Potatoes and grill the 5-layer and it’s perfect. Of all time? The XXL Stuft burrito,” one Redditor says. “Xxl stuft burrito needs to make a comeback, would take that over chipotle anyday,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And, Chalupas, Of Course

A few other people had various Chalupas on their order. “Chalupa supreme never fails me,” one said. “Nacho cheese chalupa,” added another. “Chicken or steak chalupa,” a third suggested.

Don’t Forget a Baja Blast Drink

Several people mention Baja Blast, the tropical lime-enhanced Mountain Dew that is served on tap at Taco Bell. “I started working at Taco Bell just to get a river of Baja Blast,” one person joked.