5 Items Taco Bell Is Quietly Removing From the Menu This Year

Fans say Taco Bell is quietly dropping popular menu items as new value meals roll out nationwide.

Taco Bell is notorious for yanking fan-favorite items off the menu and just as suddenly putting them back, which is one way of keeping customers on their toes. With the new Luxe Menu being offered to diners, the chain has apparently removed other items simultaneously, leading to major complaints on social media about the loss of their go-to orders. There’s no need for despair, though—considering how often Taco Bell changes up the menu there’s every chance these items could make a comeback. Here are five items Taco Bell customers say have been removed from the menu.

Loaded Beef Nachos

Taco Bell fans are very disappointed about the fan-favorite Loaded Beef Nachos being permanently removed from the menu in some locations. “In my area they just took this off the menu and replaced with the mini taco salad… The nachos were my ultimate TB go-to. I’m devastated,” one said. Considering how often Taco Bell changes up the menu there’s every chance this item could make a comeback.

Double Stacked Taco

The Double Stacked Taco is another menu item customers say has disappeared from some locations. “One of the best valued and most loved items on their menu and it’s just gone. Their official reasoning for removal is because of the new ‘Luxe Value Menu’, but that doesn’t make sense. Both could easily exist at the same time,” one sad customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken Enchilada Burrito

The Chicken Enchilada Burrito has disappeared from menus, diners say. “Just get a Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, swap the beef for chicken, add red sauce, and remove nacho cheese and fiesta strips. And boom! You’ve got a Chicken Enchilada Burrito,” one enterprising Redditor suggested.

Flamin’ Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito

One diner just noticed the Flamin’ Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito is gone. “Taco Bell REMOVED the Flamin Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito and my life feels incomplete,” they shared via Reddit. “Was a favorite of mine as well back when it was available which was about October or so,” another pointed out.

Classic Stacker

The Classic Stacker is no more. “They took the classic stacker away…. Why? For what possible purpose? 2 of those for 4 bucks was such a good deal & an easy lunch option. I know I’m one of the few that ordered that item but come on,” one disappointed fan said. “Agreed it was a solid item that I often ordered!!” another commented.