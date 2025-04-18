Fried chicken is one of America's most popular trademark foods. While the southern-style dish is quite simple in theory, a piece of poultry dipped in breading and deep fried, it takes a lot to make it great. You can get a piece of fried chicken at endless fast food restaurants around the country, especially now as poultry is one of the hottest dishes. However, there are a few in particular that trump the rest when it comes to finger-licking good fried chicken. We evaluated popular chains based on crispiness, consistency, the breading flavor, the chicken's juiciness, and fan buzz in reviews, Reddit threads, and TikTok. Here are 7 fast food chains that serve the crispiest fried chicken, ranked.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken Is a Gas Station Favorite Quietly Serving Crunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken is an under-the-radar brand is found in gas stations and convenience stores. Fans hail it for its bold Cajun-seasoned, shatteringly crispy skin. "Krispy Krunchy blows everyone else away, and they're found in gas stations," says one Redditor.

Jollibee's Crunch Level Is iconic

Jollibee, a Filipino chain, is quickly expanding around the country. Chickenjoy is famously crispy and juicy, with a cult following for good reason. According to fans, the chicken is "tender and juicy," "not oversalted, and comes with a side of gravy. "Also the peach mango pie is excellent," one writes. "It's fantastic. No joke. I'm very glad I don't live near one. I would gain enough weight be able to eat at Heart Attack Grill for free," writes another.

Raising Cane's Tenders Are So Crunchy They Echo in Food Reviews

Raising Cane's is experiencing "record-breaking" growth in 2025, opening a whopping 118 new restaurants in 2024, and same-store sales increased 17.5% in the first part of 2024 for a reason: Their chicken is finger-licking good. The tenders are perfectly crispy and golden on the outside and drippingly juicy on the inside. Fans are also crazy about the brand's trademark dipping sauce.

The 25 Best Fried Chicken Restaurants in America

If You Want Fried Chicken Without the Bones Chick-fil-A Is the Best

While Chick-fil-A only serves nuggets, patties, and tenders, the restaurant's poultry is surprisingly crisp and flavorful, especially when fresh – and it always is. Fans especially love the chicken sandwich, a plump breast of chicken breaded and deep-fried to perfection.

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken Is a Cult Classic That Has the Internet Buzzing

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, scattered around the south, California, and Arizona, is amassing a cult following for cooking up spicy, southern-style crunch that fans swear by. According to fans, the crust has a perfect texture and kick, and it holds up well even after a short wait. "Best chicken and fixings I've had by far," one Redditor states. "Agreed. Best fried chicken I've had, ever," another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Serves Up Lots of Crispy Hits

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's menu is centered around fried chicken, primarily buttermilk-battered chicken with an audible crunch and rich seasoning. The Louisiana fried chicken brand has been rapidly expanding overseas, bringing American cuisine to the UK. "Fresh off the fryer 🔥 2025 is about to get a whole lot spicier with 45+ new restaurants poppin' up in a city near you! Where next?" Popeyes UK captioned a recent Instagram post announcing new restaurants in the United Kingdom.

Dave's Hot Chicken Is the Reigning Champion of Crunchy Chicken

Dave's Hot Chicken is rapidly expanding across the country. The fried chicken has a crust so thick and aggressively crunchy, that it holds up even under hot sauce and pickles. It's also "much more flavorful" than the competition, according to fans, who like that you can adjust the spice level to your comfort. "It's so addictive. I think about it once a day," adds another.