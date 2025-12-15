Fans say these seven Chili’s favorites deliver the most flavor and the best value.

Chili’s Grill & Bar has been around since I was a kid and is still serving some of the best bar food and South-of-the-Border-inspired eats of any chain restaurant. What are the most popular menu items, according to the people who have been dining at Chili’s on repeat for most of their lives? Here are 7 Chili’s Grill favorites fans say are the best on the menu.

The Quesadilla Explosion Chicken Salad

Several people mentioned that Chili’s unique quesadilla salad is not to be missed and is so delicious and hearty that it shouldn’t be in the salad category. “Quesadilla explosion chicken salad. The citrus balsamic vinegarette is my absolute obsession!!” one said.

Brisket Quesadillas

If you want a meaty quesadilla, lots of diners recommend another must-try. “Brisket quesadillas with a 4oz ranch,” says one. According to the menu, it consists of shredded cheese, slow-smoked pulled brisket, and jalapeños, with the new House BBQ. It is served with pico, sour cream, and ranch.

Baby Back Ribs

If you have been alive 30 years, you likely remember the iconic Chili’s baby back ribs commercials, still a fan favorite. “Baby back baby baby back baby back chiliiiiiiiiiiiiis baby back ribs,” says one diner about their go-to order.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Margarita Grilled Chicken

Not every delicious menu item is high in calories. “The Margarita Grilled chicken from the ‘healthy’ menu is actually my favorite thing. It’s grilled chicken breast with Mexican rice and black beans with pico and tortilla strips. It’s so damn good I would have that every night,” suggests one person.

Honey Chipotle Chicken Crispers

Another item mentioned by diners repeatedly? “The honey chipotle chicken crispers never let me down. The corn on the cob is always good,” one states. “That crisp batter, chicken always juicy,” another agrees.

Southwestern Egg Rolls

Chili’s appetizers are always popular, especially those that have been on the menu forever. “Southwestern Egg Rolls. Nothing else matters,” says one diner. Several others agreed. “You could not be more correct. I will just add: get a side of fries,” another says.

And, the Chips and Salsa

“The chips and salsa are truly underrated. I love how thin the chips are… one of the rare instances where a chain trying to cut costs actually works out. Those paper thin chips are gud!” says a Redditor. “The salsa is really good. Not too spicy but flavorful,” another says. “I love the thinness and the absurd saltiness,” another agrees.