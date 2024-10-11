The Best Chili's Order for Weight Loss
On a diet? No problem! You can still head to Chili's for a mouthwatering meal. You heard that right—you don't have to avoid one of your favorite restaurant chains when counting calories and watching your waistline. The key to successful weight loss is knowing how to navigate the menu wherever you go. We spoke with Melissa Galich, RD, CD, from Top Nutrition Coaching, and learned the best Chili's order for weight loss.
If you're trying to lose weight and make healthier choices, heading to Chili's should be a special treat, not on your regular meal rotation. That being said, a dietitian shares the best way to order at this popular restaurant for those on a weight-loss journey.
Check out Chili's Guiltless Grill Menu if You're Trying To Get Lean
"Chili's Guiltless Grill Menu has a variety of entrees available that are lower in calories compared to other menu items," explains Galich. "Try to choose an option with a lean protein, vegetable raw or cooked, and a portioned amount of a starch, e.g., rice, beans, potato."
1. The Ancho Salmon
Calories: 620
Fat: 31 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 1790 mg
Carbs: 40 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 48 g
If you're a fish fan, consider ordering the Ancho Salmon for your big meal of the day. It's seared chile-rubbed Atlantic salmon topped with cilantro pesto and served with steamed broccoli and Mexican rice. This meal provides an impressive 48 grams of protein and five grams of fiber, both of which are essential for satiety and weight loss. It comes in at 620 calories.
2. The Six-ounce Guiltless Sirloin
Calories: 360
Fat: 18 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 1010 mg
Carbs: 12 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 39 g
If you prefer steak, consider the six-ounce Guiltless Sirloin. This meal includes a chipotle pesto drizzle, pico de gallo, and roasted asparagus. It provides 39 grams of protein and six grams of fiber while keeping the calorie count low at 360 calories.
3. The Santa Fe Salad
Calories: 550
Fat: 39 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 650 mg
Carbs: 24 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 30 g
The Santa Fe Salad is another great choice for those craving extra greens. The salad includes grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, homemade ranch, and a Santa Fe sauce drizzle. It's 550 calories and provides 30 grams of protein and seven grams of fiber.
Healthier Ordering Tips at Chili's
- Be mindful of how food is prepared. Opting for something that's grilled or baked rather than fried is a healthier option and can remove excess fats and calories from a meal.
- Have dressings on the side. "Dressings tend to be added in large amounts and can increase the [meal's calories] very quickly," Galich stresses. "By dipping into the dressing or adding the dressing yourself can be a simple way to control calories without sacrificing flavor."
- Avoid creamy sauces and gravies. While they offer a nice flavor boost, they contain unnecessary calories and unhealthy fats.
- Choose a vegetable or side salad over fries. "These will be more filling due to their fiber content, lower calories, and can provide essential nutrients for your body," Galich explains.
- Pass on the cheese. Removing cheese from menu items like sandwiches and salads can decrease the amount of fat and calories in a meal.
- Eat half of your meal and save the other half. "A simple change is eating less of the meal," Galich says. "Even if it's a higher-calorie choice, by decreasing your portion, you're decreasing your calorie and fat intake as well. You can share a meal with someone or ask for a to-go box first, then put half of the meal aside so it's not as easily accessible."