On a diet? No problem! You can still head to Chili's for a mouthwatering meal. You heard that right—you don't have to avoid one of your favorite restaurant chains when counting calories and watching your waistline. The key to successful weight loss is knowing how to navigate the menu wherever you go. We spoke with Melissa Galich, RD, CD, from Top Nutrition Coaching, and learned the best Chili's order for weight loss.

If you're trying to lose weight and make healthier choices, heading to Chili's should be a special treat, not on your regular meal rotation. That being said, a dietitian shares the best way to order at this popular restaurant for those on a weight-loss journey.

Check out Chili's Guiltless Grill Menu if You're Trying To Get Lean

"Chili's Guiltless Grill Menu has a variety of entrees available that are lower in calories compared to other menu items," explains Galich. "Try to choose an option with a lean protein, vegetable raw or cooked, and a portioned amount of a starch, e.g., rice, beans, potato."

1. The Ancho Salmon

Nutrition (Per Ancho Salmon) :

Calories : 620

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1790 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 48 g

If you're a fish fan, consider ordering the Ancho Salmon for your big meal of the day. It's seared chile-rubbed Atlantic salmon topped with cilantro pesto and served with steamed broccoli and Mexican rice. This meal provides an impressive 48 grams of protein and five grams of fiber, both of which are essential for satiety and weight loss. It comes in at 620 calories.

2. The Six-ounce Guiltless Sirloin

Nutrition (Per 6 oz. Sirloin) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1010 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 39 g

If you prefer steak, consider the six-ounce Guiltless Sirloin. This meal includes a chipotle pesto drizzle, pico de gallo, and roasted asparagus. It provides 39 grams of protein and six grams of fiber while keeping the calorie count low at 360 calories.

3. The Santa Fe Salad

Nutrition (Per Santa Fe Salad) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 30 g

The Santa Fe Salad is another great choice for those craving extra greens. The salad includes grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, homemade ranch, and a Santa Fe sauce drizzle. It's 550 calories and provides 30 grams of protein and seven grams of fiber.

Healthier Ordering Tips at Chili's