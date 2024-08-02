Chili’s Has a New Cheesy & Spicy Secret Menu Item

There's nothing quite as alluring as a secret menu item—even if the culinary creation is bound to make the Internet rounds. And the latest to join the secret-menu club is Chili's, with an item inspired by the viral popularity of its Triple Dipper appetizer special and one of its most recognizable items—the fried mozzarella.

TikTokers already love the mozzarella thanks to the beautiful cheese pull, which is perfect for creating mouth-watering foodie content for social media (aka mukbang). The chain's new Nashville Hot Mozz is a spicy take on this gooey favorite. And while the basic premise is still very much the same—the excellent cheese pull, the perfectly crunchy exterior—this version offers a dash of heat with every indulgent bite, as the fried mozzarella is bathed in the chain's Nashville Hot Sauce.

Chili's New Burger Has Twice as Much Beef as a Big Mac

Chili's Nashville Hot sauce typically served with chicken crispers. And customers will have to know to ask for this secret item, as it won't be appearing on the menu.

Chili's Triple Dipper offers diners the option to select three appetizers and enjoy them with a trio of dipping sauces, for hundreds of flavor combos. The versatility of the special allows creators to return to Chili's again and again to taste the Triple Dipper in all its variable glory. The menu item has been around for decades, but has recently seen a major surge in popularity with the TikTok generation.

Of all the Tripple Dipper options, The Fried Mozzarella is a top choice for Internet enthusiasts, but other app options include Southwestern egg rolls, boneless wings, crispy chicken crispers, big mouth bites, and more. Sauce options include ranch, buffalo ranch, honey mustard, sweet chili zing, and more. The combo is priced at $17.29 for a shareable platter, which is also available for takeout and from delivery platforms like UberEats.

11 Unhealthiest Dishes to Order at Chili's

"Nashville Hot Mozz doesn't exist without the viral moment our iconic Triple Dipper is having this summer," George Felix, CMO of Chili's, told Restaurant Business. "Watching one cheese pull after another on TikTok, a member of our leadership team asked if we'd ever tried our fried mozzarella in our Nashville Hot sauce. More than 30 million views and a trip to the test kitchen later, we're answering the call of sauce enthusiasts everywhere. We wanted to move quickly so we launched it as a secret menu item, and we will see if Nashville Hot Mozz deserves a permanent spot on the menu."

Already, TikTokers are sharing their love of the new item, which isn't quite "swicy" but definitely has a nice creaminess to balance out the heat.

Chili's also offers a second way to enjoy a trio of menu items at a bundle price. The new "3 for me" special offers a value meal with a beverage, starter, and main course, starting at $10.99 for options like the crispy chicken sandwich or big smasher burger.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e