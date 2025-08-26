Hershey’s might be the most popular chocolate bar in the country, but is it the best? According to shoppers, no. The answer might surprise you if you are curious about the most beloved, readily available chocolate. We researched to find the most and least beloved of the bunch. Here are 7 chocolate bars ranked from worst to best by shoppers.

Mr. Beast Feastables

Mr. Beast Feastables, a favorite of children due the viral marketability of Mr. Beast, isn’t approved by chocolate connoisseurs. “Tastes like crap. It tastes like cheap small chocolate bar for 50 cents that is generally made for kids but thicker bigger and 5x more expensive. I live in EU. And I can get a 10x better chocolate for half the price that feastables cost,” writes a shopper. Another describes it as “Edible” but notes they “probably wouldn’t eat it even if I was given it for free unless I had nothing else to eat. It’s just like cheap supermarket chocolate.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate

While Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bars are readily available and popular worldwide, true chocolate lovers do not approve. “I’d rather eat a salad,” writes one Redditor. “Hershey’s plain chocolate is so gross that it’s almost funny. It’s somewhat acceptable in specific other chocolates, but the actual type itself is close to inedible. I’d rather eat a salad too, genuinely,” another agrees.

Dove

One mainstream brand chocolate lovers approve of? Dove. “A lot of times it comes in little squares but I think they have a bar form as well. I wouldn’t say it’s like the best chocolate ever lol. But I would definitely say it’s an average, commercial chocolate that’s better than Hershey’s. And would probably be comparable in price. They have plain milk/dark chocolate but they also have a variety of other flavors too, like almonds, peanut butter, caramel, etc.,” one Redditor explains.

Lindt

Chocolate lovers consistently praise Lindt. “For readily available commercial chocolate, Lindt absolutely wins,” one person shared. However, others maintain it is better from abroad. “The US domestic Lindt production comes from New Hampshire, and isn’t the same texture, consistency, richness, or flavor. It’s still delicious… It’s just… less delicious,” one says.

Trader Joe’s

Lots of shoppers swear by Trader Joe’s chocolate bars. “We buy the 72% bars from Trader Joe’s and love them. We use them for a bit of sweetness and palate refresher after a meal. 72% is just right as an eating chocolate for an adult palate. My 15 year old son has also liked it for the last 4 years or so. 18 years ago I went to a Chowhound (food website that no longer exists) gathering in San Francisco, and there was a chocolate expert. She gave out samples of lots of premium brands (I remember Scharffen Berger in particular – not great), and then said her favorite was TJ’s 72%. She was right. The other samples paled in comparison,” one says.

Aldi Moser Roth Chocolate

The candy aisle is also a must-visit spot at Aldi store, especially when it comes to the affordable chain’s chocolate selection. “Moser Roth Chocolate…all of them are delicious..and at 1.99 a bar, no one beats the price,” says one person. “One of the best items you can get when you compare price and quality!” someone adds. “Some of their chocolates are actually made in austria or Germany! European chocolate is superior and Aldi sells it for a very good price,” a third says.

Tony’s

Most votes went to Tony’s, a smaller chocolate company offering big value and quality.

“Tony’s are really good. Look for the bars that look like they might be Wonka bars,” writes one Redditor. “They look un-serious but it’s top notch,” adds another. ” It’s basically the only bar I’ll buy now,” a third chimes in.