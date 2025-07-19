Cinnabon Just Launched 3 Reese’s Treats Fans Are Freaking Out Over

Food trends have come and gone since I was a little kid dining at the food court of my local mall during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Luckily, Cinnabon has sustained the test of time and my kids get to indulge in the deliciousness of the cinnamon rolls they bake up. The OG Cinnabon cinnamon roll, drenched in the chain’s trademark cream cheese frosting, offers such nostalgic tastebud energy that I can barely handle it. This week, I learned that the cinnamon roll company teamed up with Reese’s for an out-of-this-world collaboration, joining forces to create the amazingness of cinnamon rolls with chocolate and peanut butter.

Cinnabon and Reese’s Collaborated on Three New Treats

On Monday, Cinnabon announced a new limited-time collaboration with Reese’s chocolate peanut butter cups. Three specialty treats will be available nationwide while supplies last, so you might want to run (not walk) to your local Cinnabon now. “Your crush may be emotionally unavailable, but these treats are not 🤭,” Cinnabon wrote on Instagram.

All the Influencers Are Excited

Snackolator shared about the new treats in a viral social media post. “I’m about to INHALE the new Reese’s menu at Cinnabon and I might need a dozen of the Peanut Butter Cups topped Bons!” he wrote. “Now at Cinnabon you can get three different Reese’s items.”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Bon

The first item is the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Bon. It is made with Reese’s “Cinnabon’s Classic Roll or Center of the Roll drizzled with caramel topping and topped with pieces of Reese’s peanut butter cup,” says Snackolator.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried Every Reese’s Product I Could Find & One Was a Major Standout

Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Bon

The next item is the Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Bon. The cinnamon roll is made with Reese’s Pieces instead of the cups, and includes Cinnabon’s Classic Roll or Center of the Roll drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with Reese’s Pieces minis.

Peanut Butter Cup Chillatta

The third item is a candy and cinnamon roll-inspired shake. The Peanut Butter Cup Chillatta is made with Reese’s and features Cinnabon’s creamy frozen beverage blended with Reese’s peanut butter cup pieces and topped with whipped cream and Reese’s Pieces minis.

Fans Are Excited

Fans are so excited about the partnership. “Omg 🔥 my favorite candy paired up with my favorite cinnamon rolls!!!!!” one person wrote. “Yesssss!🙌 Cinnabon! You’re a darling!” another added. “Yall just making my pregnancy cravings happier and happier,” a third chimed in.