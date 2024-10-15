I Tried Every Reese's Product I Could Find & One Was a Major Standout

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Reese's is one of America's most beloved and best-selling treats from the candy aisle. Whether it's for Easter or Halloween, consumers always seem to rank Reese's as their top pick.

This should come as no surprise. The classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups have been bestsellers since their inception in 1928, and the festive egg-shaped spin-off sticks to the same proven formula—offering what the Hershey Company calls an "ingenious flavor combination" of creamy peanut butter and classic chocolate. There's no denying it is an iconic confection. And, with nearly 100 years of innovation, the company has created a candy empire.

Now, you can find the Reese's name plastered onto innumerable products. Cups come in a range of sizes with fillings beyond peanut butter and with coatings beyond milk chocolate. It doesn't stop there. You can also buy pieces, snack bites, sticks, cupcakes, frozen desserts, and cereal from the brand. Each new treat trumps the last in terms of creativity. Not all triumph when it comes to taste.

To research on my own, I picked up every Reese's product I could find, embarking on a quest to find the absolute best. I ended up with 14 treats—still a small sampling compared to the brand's entire lineup—and indulged. So, which candy wins out? Do classic peanut butter cups continue to reign? Does another Reese's byproduct take over the title? Read on for our review of every product we could find, ranked from least favorite to the #1 best.

Reese's Big Cup with Reese's Puffs

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece):

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 4 g

If you're a fan of Reese's Puffs, boy, do I have a surprise for you. You can now find the cereal stuffed into mega-sized Reese's peanut butter cups for double the chocolate and peanut butter goodness. I'm no dietician, but I believe this mash-up permits you to eat chocolate in the morning. A package of two cups cost me $2.50, and I discovered that similar products exist with potato chips and pretzels filling the king-sized cups. Unfortunately, I didn't find these options on my shopping expedition.

The look: Width-wise, they are identical to regular Reese's cups but extra plump to accommodate the cereal spheres. I wouldn't have been able to see the puffs from the inside if it weren't for their lighter hue, which sticks out amongst the peanut butter filling.

The taste: Fatter cups with a slight crunch. There aren't many Reese's Puffs to be had. I'd guess maybe three to four per piece, and they congregate in the center. The cereal's flavor isn't prominent and doesn't elevate the candy. I'll take a standard Reese's cup over this one any day of the week, please, and thank you.

Reese's Crunchy Peanut Chocolate Bar

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Pack):

Calories : 170

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 5 g

The Reese's Crunchy Peanut Chocolate Bar goes in for the triple kill with peanut butter, peanut butter cream, and peanuts stuffed in a chocolate bar. It sells for $1.25 and should not be confused with the Crunchy Cookie Cups or the brand's Nutrageous bars, which follow the same core makeup but add caramel.

The look: Large and in charge, measuring about six inches long. From the outside, it looks like any other rectangular-shaped chocolate bar. At its nucleus, you can see that every crevice is packed with peanuts.

The taste: More like a protein or snack bar and less like candy. It's extremely rich and salty from all those peanuts and surrounding peanut butter. This combination also makes the bar dry, as the smooth chocolate can't keep up. If you're a fan of Payday bars, you might get excited about this one. Otherwise, skip it.

Reese's Caramel Big Cup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece):

Calories : 190

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 3 g

The Caramel Big Cup is Reese's latest creation and currently the cover model on Reese's home page. Reese's describes the new treat as the "ultimate indulgent trio of creamy milk chocolate, rich peanut butter and decadent caramel." A bundle of two costs $2.50.

The look: Like the big cups with Reese's Puffs, especially from the outside. Instead of puffs spread throughout, a thin strip of caramel is placed between the peanut butter and the bottom layer of chocolate.

The taste: I don't think caramel and peanut butter were meant to intermingle. The buttery sweetness of the caramel and the salty smoothness of the peanut butter cannibalize each other, both fighting for attention in every bite. It ends up being too much. The caramel is tasty—much like what you would find on an ice cream sundae—and the peanut butter cups are unmistakably delicious, but two rights don't add up to another right.

Reese's Peanut Butter Flavored Cupcakes

Nutrition : (Per 1 Package):

Calories : 480

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 74 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 55 g)

Protein : 6 g

If I were to pick the most unique and unexpected Reese's product of the bunch, it would be these cupcakes. I had no idea these existed, so I was surprised and elated to see them at an off-the-beaten-path local Dollar Tree. I didn't know Reese's had gotten into the baked goods game—either I've been living under a rock, or these are a rare find. They are made in collaboration with Mrs. Freshley's baking company, and a pack of two plump cupcakes cost me $1.25.

The look: A standard chocolate cupcake about 2.5 inches wide and under 1.5 inches thick. It's topped with hardened tan-colored icing, chocolate drizzle, and brown, orange, and yellow sprinkles, reminding me of a Halloween treat.

The taste: In terms of makeup, it's identical to a Hostess Cupcake, down to the extra glob of creamy frosting at its center. It's moist and sugary—everything you want a cupcake to be. It doesn't scream Reese's, however. It has a strong peanut butter taste, but it's more similar to the powdered version of the spread and nothing like the recognizable, classic Reese's Cup flavor. Plus, these cupcakes are chock-full of food dyes and additives—presumably to give the sprinkles their coloring—that it's not worth it to me.

Reese's Thins Peanut Butter Cups

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces):

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 3 g

Reese's Thins debuted in 2019, and they are exactly what they sound like—Reese's cups that are significantly thinner than the originals (40% thinner to be exact). They are a dream for anyone seeking a more balanced chocolate-to-peanut butter ratio. They only come in bags where each one is individually wrapped. So, they're convenient for taking on the go but harder to snack on rapidly when those sugar cravings hit. I picked up a bag of eight total milk chocolate thins for $2.49. White Thins are also available.

The look: I wouldn't call them "cups." They're more like flat discs. Aside from this, they look like any other Reese's cup with ridges along the sides and smooth chocolaty tops.

The taste: Mostly chocolate with a tiny hint of peanut butter. They're as advertised, and they are a lighter choice. I think you're better off eating a Hershey's bar and calling it a day.

Reese's White Peanut Butter Cups

Nutrition : (Per 1 Package):

Calories : 210

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 4 g

White chocolate, like dark chocolate, is a topic that sparks a great deal of controversy. People seem to either love it or hate it, with little to no middle ground. Personally, I enjoy it, but only when it's done well. The brand offers an entire lineup of white chocolate products, including the obligatory standard peanut butter cups, which I bought in a pack of two for 75 cents.

The look: Classic-sized cups–maybe a tiny bit smaller–but in a shade of milky white that's nearly translucent.

The taste: At first bite, the cups taste like their milk chocolate cousins. It's not until the aftertaste that you get a feel for the white coating–which I realized is referred to as white "creme" rather than white chocolate on the packaging. The flavor that follows every bite includes notes of vanilla with that creamy white chocolate tang. Overall, if you're a fan of white chocolate, you and these cups will likely get along. I didn't find them to be particularly intriguing.

Reese's Puffs

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 160

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 3 g

As a '90s kid, Reese's Puffs will forever hold a special place in my heart and my head. At the most random times, I will find myself humming along to the cereal's decades-old jingle and reciting its lyrics, which go something like this: "Reese's Puffs, Reese's Puffs, peanut butter chocolate flavorrr." Silly, I know, but it's also extremely catchy and something I'm unable to scrap from my memory bank.

Despite this constant reminder, it's been a while since I indulged in a bowlful of the sugary puffs, so I knew grabbing a $3.99 box for this taste test was necessary.

The look: Small, round pellets in shades of light brown and tan to represent both chocolate and peanut butter (although I'm fairly certain both colors carry the same flavor). Poured out into a bowl, the cereal is reminiscent of dog kibble, but let's overlook that detail.

The taste: As tasty and nostalgic as ever. Even fresh from the box, it has a stale texture to it. I wondered if I happened to get a bad cluster or if that is the puffs' natural state. Otherwise, the peanut butter chocolate flavor is on par and isn't overwhelmingly salty or peanutty. With a little more crunch, this cereal would be unstoppable.

Reese's Take 5

Nutrition : (Per 1 Package):

Calories : 210

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 3 g

Did you know Hershey's Take 5 bars were always made with Reese's peanut butter? That's right. The famed spread was part of the candy's original recipe, which came out in 2004. It wasn't until much later, in 2019, that it was rebranded to give the Reese's brand proper credit. As a refresher, the other four layers include pretzels, peanuts, caramel, and a chocolate coating. I paid $1.50 for one standard-sized Reese's Take 5.

The look: I expected one long candy bar. Instead, it's separated into two oval-shaped hunks. The surface is a bit lumpy, and inside, you can count the layers, from the pretzels at the bottom to the peanuts at the top.

The taste: A lot is happening here, but it works. It's hard to explain, especially since the peanut butter and caramel combination didn't work in the Big Cup, and the peanuts proved too much in the Crunchy bar. I think Take 5 does a better job of highlighting each flavor and finding that balance of sweet and salty—similar to the way the Kitchen Sink Cookie from Panera does.

Reese's Sticks

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Package):

Calories : 110

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

Introduced in 1998, Reese's Sticks have been around for some time. They are typically sold in pairs, much like Twix. I picked them up in an intimidating $2.50 king-size package, containing four sticks.

The look: Each piece is rod-shaped, about four inches long, but not very wide or thick. The texture of the wafers can be seen from the top, through the chocolate, and layers of peanut butter and wafers are visible once you take a bite.

The taste: Crunching into one of these makes for the perfect ASMR. The texture is crispy and satisfying, and the sticks are covered in the right amount of chocolate. As I munched, I couldn't shake the feeling that I'd indulged in one of these sticks before, although I am certain I have not. I thought it was because it reminded me of Kit Kats or those Keebler Sugar Wafers, but then it hit me. They are a near-carbon copy of Nutty Buddy wafers from Little Debbie, which came out in 1964. Reese's Sticks may not score any points for originality, but they do gain my favor for being undeniably tasty.

Reese's Minis

Nutrition : (Per 9 Pieces):

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 19 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Mini Cups offer everything you love about Reese's but in fun-sized morsels. I grabbed what I thought to be a small single-serving bag of the tiny treats for $2.50 only to notice they were "king size." I'm tempted to contact the company's marketing department because, with about 18 pieces per package, this is not king-sized. It's an amount I could easily polish off in one quick sitting.

The look: Smaller than I expected. Each one is flawlessly wrapped in milk chocolate and sports those recognizable Reese's ripples.

The taste: Perfectly poppable, and they receive a massive boost in rankings for conveniently coming unwrapped, making for a much quicker bag-to-mouth time. Like the Thins, the Minis offer more chocolate than peanut butter. These are so dang cute and addicting that this reality is easy to overlook.

Reese's Fast Break

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Pack):

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 3 g

Reese's invites you to "take a break from the same old, same old" with its Fast Break bars. Each one starts with the iconic peanut butter and chocolate duo but also surprises your taste buds with a layer of chewy nougat. One king-sized bar cost me $2.50.

The look: This bar is no joke. It's chunky and thick and the king-size is around six inches long. The interior is much more aesthetically pleasing. A sizable square of peanut butter takes up residence in the middle, while a lighter cream-colored layer of nougat sits at the bottom.

The taste: Rich and unexpected. It's different from other Reese's products on this list. The nougat adds an element of chewiness and sweetness that works well alongside the salty, smooth peanut butter. It elevates the otherwise soft texture but isn't so sticky that it gets lodged in your teeth like taffy. Something about it reminds me of a candy buckeye. You can call me biased, but as an Ohio native, this revelation immediately sent this product toward the front end of my list.

Reese's Pieces

Nutrition : (Per 38 Pieces):

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 3 g

It could be argued that Reese's Pieces are more famous than Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, thanks to the candy's cameo in the blockbuster 1982 film E.T. This strategic product placement may have saved the peanut butter bits from extinction after a period of declining sales. To this day, Reese's Pieces remains one of the brand's most noteworthy spin-offs. They come in many different-sized packages, but I grabbed a resealable and shareable 9.9-ounce bag for $4.89.

The look: Tiny oblong spheres—like M&M's but in the select colors of brown, yellow, and orange.

The taste: That little alien had good taste. Did you know that Reese's Pieces have no chocolate added in? Because I did not. Despite this, the pieces are one of the tastiest Reese's products, offering a completely different flavor sensation. Each bite starts with a rewarding crunch before the sugar shell dissolves into a smooth peanut butter taste. I always have to stop myself from inhaling the entire bag or box. Reese's Pieces are the brand's most versatile product, perfect mixed into popcorn, cookies, brownies, you name it.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Nutrition : (Per 1 Package):

Calories : 210

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 4 g

At last, we land on the candy that started it all: the original Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. While other Reese's products on this list can be elusive, these bad boys can be found nearly everywhere. They come in many different forms and quantities. I stuck with a classic two-pack for $1.50.

The look: Plain and simple milk chocolate cups. This is one product I can count on to look exactly like it does in its advertisements.

The taste: The company landed on this size and shape for a reason. It's a classic, and the ratio doesn't isolate either chocolate fanatics or peanut butter lovers. I never regret picking up a pack, and I am happy they are sold in pairs because I can never have only one. They are an almost unbeatable treat and recipe.

Reese's Peanut Butter Tie-Dye Eggs

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces):

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

In addition to standard cups and bars, Reese's takes on a new shape each season. Ghosts and bats haunt the candy aisle in the fall. When winter rolls around, Christmas trees make their debut. And now, in early spring, the best of the best are on sale ahead of Easter: Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs. I bought a bag of the Tie-Dye eggs—the surrounding foil is tie-dyed, not the eggs themselves—for $4.49.

The look: Oval-shaped but flat on the bottom. These seem a tad smaller than some of the eggs I've had before. There's still a surplus of peanut butter filling inside.

The taste: The holiday Reese's tastes better. I don't know what else to say. They have that nostalgia factor, as I always found them in my Easter basket or stuffed into my stocking on Christmas. Perhaps they have an unfair advantage, constantly associated with family gatherings and happiness. I digress.

The eggs' extra portion of peanut butter is what makes them so decadent and out of the ordinary. I would choose them over the minis, thins, and, yes, even the original peanut butter cups any day of the week.

