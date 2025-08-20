5 Classic Exercises That Build More Strength Than CrossFit After 50

Sometimes, sticking to the basics is best, meaning you don’t need to train at a hardcore level in order to see noticeable results. If you’re looking to build and maintain strength after 50, we’ve rounded up some of the most classic tried-and-true exercises that outperform CrossFit.

“From my experience as a personal trainer who’s worked with many ex-CrossFit goers, the ever impending doom of developing a chronic injury via CrossFit is very much prevalent,” says Tristan Pruzinsky, B.S. Exercise Science, NASM CPT, NASM CNC. “When specifically looking at the 50-plus community, many of these people have been developing muscular imbalances their entire lives without even realizing it. These issues can stem from years of sitting at the office, sleeping on their side every night, and even something as simple as which pocket they keep their wallet in.”

Pruzinsky explains that high-intensity/CrossFit workouts give off the “by any means necessary” vibe when it comes to finishing a session. This often leads to improper technique and attention to detail.

“With this mindset, muscular imbalances can worsen, followed by potential for serious injury,” Pruzinsky points out. “Addressing these imbalances is a crucial step for longevity and injury prevention.”

Below, Pruzinsky breaks down five classic exercises that may be more suitable than CrossFit to build strength after 50.

5 Classic Exercises That Build More Strength Than CrossFit

“Use a variation of each exercise that is challenging in this rep range,” Pruzinsky instructs. “Once you are able to complete the prescription with relative ease, progress the movement as if you were starting from square one.”

Pull-ups

Stand tall and grab onto a pull-up bar using an overhand grip, hands shoulder-distance apart. Hang onto the bar with fully extended arms. Pull your chest up toward the bar by bringing your elbows down and back. Slowly lower back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

3 Daily Movements That Keep Your Body 10 Years Younger After 44

Pushups

Start with a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms. Perform 3 sets of 20 reps.

If You Can Pass These 3 Strength Tests After 60, You’re Stronger Than 90% of Your Peers

Plank

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the position. Perform 3 sets of 60-second holds.

RELATED: The 60-Second Strength Test That Reveals Your True Fitness Age6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Squats

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms before you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

The 7 Tests Every Man Over 40 Should Master

Romanian Deadlift

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, with a dumbbell in each hand. Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg. Maintain a straight back as you do so. Squeeze your glutes to stand up tall. Perform 3 sets of 8 reps.

Looking for more easy ways to lose fat? Here’s How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.