6 Classic Exercises That Keep You Stronger Than Most 30-Year-Olds After 50

Build lasting strength after 50 with these 6 proven, classic exercises from a CSCS coach.
Published on August 19, 2025 | 8:00 AM

If you want to build strength as you age, sticking to the basics may be your key to success. We spoke with Roger Montenegro, CSCS, head coach and owner at Made Possible Personal Training in St. Pete, Florida, who breaks down a variety of classic exercises that will keep you stronger than most 30-year-olds well past 50.

“The ‘secret’ isn’t chasing new trendy moves. It is doing the basics really well and consistently,” Montenegro explains. “Consistency is the name of the game! The body may change as we age, but the principles of building strength do not.”

That’s why we’ve rounded up the most tried-and-true strength-building moves to weave into your workouts, straight from a pro.

​​6 Classic Exercises To Build Strength as You Age

Squat

woman doing squats, concept of workout to melt saddlebag fat
Shutterstock

“This move builds leg and core strength for daily life. The ability to get up and down without help is one of the biggest markers of independence,” Montenegro explains.

  1. Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart on the floor.
  2. Extend your arms in front of you or place your hands on your hips.
  3. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat.
  4. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
  5. Press through your heels to return to standing.
  6. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Romanian Deadlift

romanian deadlift, 2004106775
Shutterstock

“This exercise strengthens the posterior chain, which helps protect the lower back and improves posture,” Montenegro tells us. “A strong backside is also key for preventing falls.”

  1. Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, with a dumbbell in each hand.
  2. Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs.
  3. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg. Maintain a straight back as you do so.
  4. Squeeze your glutes to stand up tall.
  5. Complete 3 sets of 6 to 10 reps.

Pushup

woman performing pushups outdoors
Shutterstock

“This exercise works the chest, shoulders, and triceps while also challenging core stability,” Montenegro points out. “An incline variation reduces wrist and shoulder strain.”

  1. Place your hands on a workout bench or bar.
  2. Lower your chest toward the surface.
  3. Press back up.
  4. Perform 3 sets of 6 to 12 reps.

Resistance Band or Dumbbell Row

dumbbell row squat position asian woman home workout fitness body weight exercise health training sport healthy lifestyle activity wellness care indoors natural light selective focus
Shutterstock

“The row counters the forward posture that often comes with age and keeps the upper back strong for lifting, pulling, and carrying,” Montenegro notes. “We really focus on targeting feeling the lat muscles when doing this—[you] should not feel the bicep working!”

  1. ​​Anchor a resistance band at chest level.
  2. Stand tall, facing the anchor point.
  3. Hold the handles with both hands.
  4. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your body.
  5. Squeeze your shoulder blades together.
  6. Extend your arms back to the start position.
  7. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Overhead Press

man doing overhead dumbbell press
Shutterstock

“The overhead press maintains shoulder strength and mobility for everyday reaching, lifting, and carrying,” Montenegro says.

  1. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward.
  2. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms.
  3. Use control as you lower the weights to shoulder height.
  4. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Loaded Carry

Anonymous man carries two dumbbells in a farmer's walk for forearm or grip strength and endurance training inside open-air gym.
Shutterstock

“This move builds grip strength, core stability, and total-body coordination. It is simple but powerful for keeping everyday strength high,” Montenegro explains.

  1. Hold a heavy dumbbell in each hand at your sides.
  2. Start walking forward, then backward.
  3. Your torso should be kept still while walking. Do not move your trunk as you brace your core.
  4. Complete 3 rounds of 20 to 60 seconds.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
