5 Classic Strength Moves That Work Better Than Personal Training After 40

Real talk: Life happens. Between juggling work deadlines, social plans, and endless errands, heading to the gym for a personal training session quickly gets pushed to the back burner. But prioritizing health and wellness is a non-negotiable—especially after 40. So we’ve rounded up five classic strength moves that make for an ultra-productive workout. The best part? You can easily do these exercises at home or wherever you happen to be.

“As a CPT and women’s health coach, I believe that age doesn’t limit your strength potential, it just changes how we approach training,” says Kristina Turnure, MS, CPT, PN1, GGS-PPN, founder at Built & Balanced. “The exercises below are timeless because they train the patterns we use daily: squatting, pushing, pulling, hinging, and stabilizing. Over 40, the primary goal is moving well, staying strong, and keeping your body ready for daily living.”

These tried-and-true exercises will help you preserve and build muscle.

5 Classic Strength Moves To Do After 40

Squat

“Squats target your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core, which are key muscles for mobility and longevity,” Turnure explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms in front of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps. To modify this exercise, hold onto a chair or countertop for support, or decrease squat depth.

Pushup

“Pushups strengthen the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, helping maintain upper-body pushing strength,” Turnure says.

Assume a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps. To modify this exercise, elevate your hands on a workout bench or wall to decrease shoulder and wrist strain.

Glute Bridge

“Glute bridges support hip stability, glute activation, and low back health,” Turnure points out.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps. To modify this exercise, perform single-leg glute bridges for a greater challenge.

Bent-Over Row

“Rows keep your posture strong and combat the ‘desk hunch’ by strengthening the back, shoulders, and arms,” says Turnure.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, and a dumbbell in each hand in front of you. Hinge at the hips until your torso is parallel to the ground. Maintain a flat back and soft knees. Allow the weights to lower with your arms completely extended. Row the dumbbells up toward your torso. Lower to the start position with control. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Plank

“Planks build deep core strength, spinal stability, and total-body tension,” Turnure explains.

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Your body should form a straight line. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold your plank, completing 3 to 4 sets of 20 to 40-second holds. To modify this exercise, lower to your knees while maintaining a straight line from shoulders to hips.

