Coca-Cola Just Revived a Beloved Discontinued Soda Brand

If you're a fan of fruit-flavored soda, Coca-Cola's latest release is sure to capture your attention. This week, the company announced the relaunch of Barrilitos, a beloved soft drink from Monterey, Mexico, which debuted in 1938 and joined Coca-Cola's portfolio in 2008.

Coca-Cola discontinued Barrilitos a few years ago after listening to consumer feedback and deciding to focus on other imported brands, according to Food Dive. The soda giant said the relaunched soda features a new identity and formula geared toward the new generation of Latino consumers.

Coca-Cola highlighted the soft drink's appeal among multicultural Gen Z'ers, millennials, and families, and noted that the relaunch is a response to the "growing demand for nostalgic soft drinks with cultural heritage."

Barrilitos is made with fruit flavors and cane sugar, which Coca-Cola said strikes "a perfect harmony between sweetness and effervescence." The soft drink is produced and bottled in Mexico and comes in four flavors: Mandarina (Mandarin), Manzana (Apple), Piña (Pineapple), and Ponche de Frutas (Fruit Punch). While Coca-Cola said that the drinks "pair perfectly" with a wide array of foods, the flavors were created with savory dishes in mind, such as the ones in Mexican cuisine.

The new sodas are available in 12-ounce glass bottles or 1.5-liter PET multiserve bottles. However, you'll want to note that distribution is limited. The drinks will first hit California and Texas and will then be sold in Southern Nevada and Oklahoma.

"Barrilitos is evolving to meet the needs of a new generation, without losing sight of its rich history," Maria Correa, Barrilitos Lead, said in a statement. "We've infused Barrilitos with a refreshed brand identity while preserving the classic flavors and traditions that have made it a beloved part of Latino households. This relaunch is an invitation to experience Barrilitos and celebrate its heritage in a whole new way."

Barrilitos isn't the only new soda to recently make headlines. On Oct. 21, Sprite Winter Spiced returned to shelves. This seasonal flavor is a twist on the classic lemon-lime soda and is infused with tart cranberry and a blend of spices. Sprite Winter Spiced is available in both cans and bottles and comes in standard and zero-sugar varieties.

Starry is also launching a new soda flavor: Starry Cranberry Blizz. This zero-sugar option is a lemon-lime soda with a tart and tangy cranberry flavor. Customers can purchase this limited-time soda in 12-pack cans and two-liter bottles. The soft drink will hit the shelves on Nov. 4 and will also be available on TikTok shop.