Coca-Cola Quietly Discontinued Several Soda Flavors—Here's What's Been Cut

Every shopper knows the crushing feeling of going to the grocery store with a specific product in mind only to find out it's no longer on the shelves. Coke fans recently experienced this feeling.

Earlier this month, Coca-Cola confirmed the discontinuation of not one, but two flavors of its popular soda. However, the company didn't make an official announcement and broke the news on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

At the beginning of September, one X user wrote, "I think @CocaCola discontinued cherry Vanilla Coke in the bottle," adding, "I haven't seen it in months." A few days later, Coca-Cola confirmed that the product is no more.

"We decided to discontinue Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla due to consumers' taste preferences and lifestyles constantly changing," Coca-Cola wrote. "As a Total Beverage Company, we are always searching for ways to evolve our product portfolio to bring consumers the beverages they want."

As one might expect, fans didn't take the news lightly.

"Not a good decision!!" one person commented.

"Been drinking Coke products the entirety of my 65 years. Cherry Vanilla is my absolute favorite of all time. Don't know what they were thinking," another X user added.

This isn't the first time Coca-Cola has addressed Cherry Vanilla Coke's lack of availability. The soda company confirmed the discontinuation on X in March, writing that the flavor will only be available while supplies last.

While Cherry Vanilla got the ax, soda fans can at least take comfort in knowing that the separate Cherry and Vanilla Coke flavors are still available.

Days after Coca-Cola confirmed the discontinuation of its Cherry Vanilla Coke, the company shared more news via X. "Unfortunately, Diet Coke with Splenda has been discontinued. We're sorry for any disappointment," the company wrote in response to one X user asking about the availability of the soda.

Again, multiple fans were quick to express their disappointment with the company.

"Congrats on making me switch to pepsi. This was a huge fail on your part @CocaCola," one X user wrote.

"Well, looks like you're gonna either have to start putting that good stuff in the coke again or [you] won't have anyone," another commented.

In addition to Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke with Splenda, Coca-Cola Spiced is rumored to be discontinued, according to Sporked.

A couple of months ago, one Reddit user shared that a Coca-Cola delivery employee informed them of this discontinuation. This soda combines the flavor of Coca‑Cola "with a burst of refreshing notes from raspberry and spiced flavors," according to its product description..

Eat This, Not That! has reached out to Coca-Cola for confirmation of this flavor but has not yet heard back.