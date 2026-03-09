5 Beginner Exercises That Build Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 55 

Your core gets harder to train after 55—these three moves change that.

Core strength quietly becomes one of the most important investments you can make in your body after 55. As a personal trainer, I work with older adults every day who want to move better, feel steadier on their feet, and hold their own in every workout—and core strength is at the center of all of it.

Here’s the reality: we lose muscle mass faster as we age due to sarcopenia. That affects balance, bone density, metabolic health, and longevity. And for women, hormonal changes around menopause add another layer of challenge. On top of that, many of my clients are navigating arthritis pain, slower reaction times, and a higher fall risk than they had in their younger years.

A plank is often the go-to core exercise—but it’s not always the right starting point. Holding a plank properly requires adequate upper body strength, a solid foundation of core stability, and the ability to integrate all parts of the body in a single isometric hold. For someone new to exercise, that’s a big ask.

That’s why I put together this three-move core circuit. These exercises build the exact strength and coordination you need to work toward a plank—and they’ll make everything else you do feel easier along the way.

Why Core Strength Matters More After 55

Core strength is key to maintaining balance, good posture, and proper form in all your exercise programming. After 55, it becomes even more non-negotiable.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In my line of work, I see plenty of people over 55 who can hold a plank with great form. But these people are exceptional in their fitness and dedication. For most older adults who are newer to exercise, the gap isn’t effort—it’s foundation. These three exercises are designed to build that foundation.

High Knees with Overhead Dumbbell Hold

I love this move because it trains anti-extension (not leaning backward), core stabilization under asymmetrical loading, and shoulder strength and stability all at once. It’s also a great option for someone who isn’t comfortable getting up and down off the floor.

Muscles Trained: Shoulders, core stabilizers, hip flexors, obliques

How to Do It:

Grab a light to medium dumbbell in your right hand

Stand tall and steady

Slowly raise the weight overhead if you’re able

Extend your opposite arm out to the side for added balance

With control, lift one knee at a time, marching in place while stabilizing your core

Complete 20 reps (10 per side) before carefully switching the weight to your other hand

Recommended Sets and Reps: 20 reps per arm (10 knee lifts per side), 3 rounds as part of the full circuit

Form Tip: Don’t lean back as you raise the weight—keep your ribs down and core tight to resist that backward pull.

Bird Dogs

Bird dogs train cross-body coordination and spinal stability. If you can master this move, you’ll be well on your way to executing a perfect plank.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, lower back, transverse abdominis, shoulders

How to Do It:

Start in a tabletop position on hands and knees

Slowly extend your right leg behind you horizontally

At the same time, extend your left arm straight in front of you

Hold for up to 30 seconds

Switch sides and repeat

Recommended Sets and Reps: Up to 30 seconds per side, 3 rounds as part of the full circuit

Form Tip: Don’t let your hips rotate or your lower back arch—keep your spine neutral and move slowly and deliberately.

Hollow Hold

This one is a particularly challenging core exercise, and I mean that as a compliment. It involves the isometric tightening of the deep core muscles in exactly the way a plank does. The whole front chain of the body has to engage. One of the key elements to a proper plank is not allowing the lower back to sway—and the hollow hold trains the lower abs to engage in exactly that way. Personally, I still can’t do this move without my abs shaking.

Muscles Trained: Deep core (transverse abdominis), lower abs, hip flexors, shoulders

How to Do It:

Lie on your back on your mat

Press your lower back firmly into the mat

Lift your head and feet just a couple of inches off the floor

Reach your fingertips toward your feet

Hold for up to 30 seconds

Recommended Sets and Reps: Up to 30 seconds, 3 rounds as part of the full circuit

Form Tip: Don’t let your lower back lift off the mat—that’s the whole point of the move. Keep pressing it down the entire time.

How to Add This Circuit to Your Week

If you’re just starting your fitness journey, I’d recommend placing this core circuit at the end of your workout routine one to two times per week. Do all three moves back to back, then repeat the circuit three times through.

Always listen to your body—and your doctor gets the final word on what exercise program is right for you.

What to Expect in 4–6 Weeks

Realistic is the keyword here. I always have to remind my clients that they can’t sit-up and plank their way to a set of six-pack abs—nutrition and lifestyle are major factors when it comes to aesthetic results.

That said, here’s what you can realistically expect after four to six weeks of including these moves in your routine:

Stronger, more stable shoulders and chest muscles

Stronger hip flexors

Better balance

Improved core strength and stability that carries over into other exercises and daily activities

A slimmer waistline, if paired with proper nutrition

Real progress toward holding a plank, if that’s one of your goals

The payoff is worth it. These moves quietly do a lot of work—and so will you.