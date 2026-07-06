The 5 Core Moves Fitness Experts Recommend for People Over 50

Want a stronger core after 50? Start with these 5 trainer-approved moves.

When you hear the term “core training,” you likely picture crunches, sit-ups, and six-pack abs. But after 50, the purpose of core training becomes less about appearance and more about the things that help you stay independent and support healthy aging, such as maintaining your strength, balance, and mobility.

As you age, studies show that core strength is associated with improved balance, reduced fall risk, better walking performance, and lower rates of back pain in older adults. Other research suggests that a strong core also helps maintain posture, making common daily actions like carrying groceries, climbing stairs, and getting up from the floor easier and safer.

To help you get started, we spoke with James Bickerstaff, CPT, a personal trainer at OriGym, who shares his top five core exercises for adults over 50. “These moves focus on building strength while teaching your body to stabilize your spine,” says Bickerstaff. “They will also strengthen the deep abdominal muscles, while teaching stability through your spine, which is especially beneficial for adults over 50.”

Read on for the exercises and detailed step-by-step instructions. Then, when you’re finished, don’t miss these 4 Standing Exercises That Shrink Belly Pooch Faster Than Gym Classes After 60.

Dead Bug

Despite its unusual name, the dead bug is one of the most effective exercises for developing deep core stability. The movement trains your core to resist unwanted spinal movement while coordinating your upper and lower body.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling. Bend your knees to about 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the floor. Engage your ab muscles. Slowly lower your right arm toward the floor behind you. At the same time, extend your left leg toward the floor. Move only as far as you can while keeping your lower back stable. Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Complete two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps per side. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Bird Dog

Bird dogs are widely regarded as one of the best functional core exercises because they combine stability, balance, and coordination. The movement strengthens the muscles that support your spine while training your body to move with control.

How to do it:

Get down on your hands and knees. Position your hands directly under your shoulders. Place your knees beneath your hips. Flex your core and keep your back straight. Extend your right arm forward while extending your left leg behind you. Hold for one to two seconds when both limbs are parallel to the floor. Return slowly to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Perform two to three sets of 6 to 10 reps per side, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Glute Bridge

Many people don’t realize that strong glutes are essential for core strength. “Your glutes play a major role in core function, and bridges help to strengthen your hips, lower back, and abdominal muscles while improving pelvic stability,” explains Bickerstaff.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent. Place your feet flat on the floor about hip-width apart. Rest your arms comfortably at your sides. Tighten your core before beginning the movement. Press through your heels. Lift your hips until your bod y forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement. Pause for one to two seconds while keeping your body straight. Lower your hips slowly back to the floor. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Side Plank

“Side planks target your side ab muscles that are often neglected in traditional core workouts,” says Bickerstaff. “They also strengthen your obliques and stabilizing muscles, which help to maintain your balance and protect the spine.”

How to do it:

Lie on your side with your legs extended. Position your elbow directly beneath your shoulder. Stack your feet on top of one another. Brace your core before lifting and raise your hips off the floor. Form a straight line from your head to your feet. Keep your shoulders and hips aligned. Hold the position while breathing steadily through your nose. Lower with control and repeat on the opposite side. Complete two to three sets of 15 to 30 seconds per side, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

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Pallof Press

The Pallof press is a highly functional anti-rotation exercise that teaches your body to resist unwanted twisting forces, which is essential for maintaining spinal stability and improving mobility as you age.

How to do it: