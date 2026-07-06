5 Wall Exercises That Strengthen Inner Thighs Faster Than Gym Machines After 60

Strong inner thighs play a crucial role in side-to-side stability and balance.

It’s important to build and maintain leg strength, since your thighs help you perform daily movements like walking, running, standing, and tackling sets of stairs. Strong inner thighs are also crucial when it comes to avoiding hip and knee injuries. But alas, the thighs often don’t receive the attention they truly deserve.

“As we age, we naturally lose muscle mass, and the inner thighs are often neglected because many daily activities don’t challenge them very much. Spending more time sitting can also contribute to weakness in these muscles over time,” explains Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island Certified Fitness Trainer and Owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, who has 16+ years of experience under her belt training individuals of every age and level of fitness. “Strong inner thighs help keep the hips and knees properly aligned, which can reduce unnecessary stress on the joints. They also play an important role in balance and side-to-side stability, something that becomes increasingly important with age. Maintaining their strength can improve posture and make movements feel more controlled and efficient.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

No need to worry, because we’re here to help make some key updates to your routine. We chatted with Chakoian about five wall exercises you can do to strengthen your inner thighs faster than gym machines after 60.

Chakoian selected the below exercises because they engage the inner thighs while improving stability and balance.

“Using a wall provides extra support, which can help people over 60 feel more confident during the movements. These exercises are gentle on the joints and can be adjusted to different fitness levels. They also involve muscles that work together in everyday movement patterns rather than isolating just one area. Most importantly, they are simple enough to do consistently at home without any special equipment, which makes them easier to do on a day-to-day basis,” she tells us.

Wall Sit With Pillow Squeeze

Begin by placing a small pillow between your knees.

Stand tall with your back pressed flat against a wall. Walk your feet out about two feet. Then, slide down the wall until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Squeeze the pillow for 15 to 30 seconds before releasing.

Standing Wall Adductor Press

Begin by standing next to a wall with your feet hip-distance apart. Place the inside of one knee or thigh against the wall. Bend your standing leg. Press your inner thigh/knee into the wall. Hold for roughly 10 to 20 seconds before releasing. Repeat on the other side.

Side Leg Raises Using Wall for Support

Begin by standing tall facing a wall with your feet hip-width apart and hands placed on the surface for support. Activate your core and shift your weight onto your left leg. Keep your right leg straight and toes pointed forward as you lift it out to the side as high as you’re comfortably able to. Hold at the top for a moment before lowering. Repeat on the other side.

Wall-Assisted Sumo Squats

Begin by standing tall with your back gently pressed against a wall for support. Walk your feet out into a wide stance with your toes slightly turned out. Engage your core and maintain a tall posture. Bend your knees as you lower into a sumo squat. Drive through your heels to rise back up.

Single-Leg Balance