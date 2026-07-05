4 Standing Exercises That Restore Posture Before Summer Ends After 60

Address slouched posture or “tech neck” by adding these exercises to your routine.

If you consider yourself someone who takes pride in their overall well-being and appearance, good posture should be a top priority. It’s actually one of the first things people notice when they look at you. Plus, standing straight is better for your back, joints, breathing, and even digesting. We spoke with Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, to learn four standing exercises that can help restore posture before summer ends after 60.

“The postural changes I see most are forward head (the ‘tech neck‘ look where the head drifts out in front of the body), a rounded, hunched upper back, and shoulders that roll forward. It almost always comes back to the same stuff: years of sitting, looking down at phones and screens, a weak upper back, a tight chest, and weak glutes and core that stop holding you tall,” Siwicki tells us. “The good news is most of it is trainable. Strengthen the back side, open the front, and people stand noticeably taller, often within a few weeks.”

Standing Band Pull-Aparts

Begin by standing tall. Hold the resistance band ahead of you with arms fully extended at shoulder height. Pull the band apart, stretching your arms laterally while keeping them fully straight. Use control to return to the start position.

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Y-T-Ws

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Hinge slightly at the hips. Lift your arms overhead to form a “Y.” Lower, then lift them straight out to your sides to form a “T.” Lower once again, then bend your elbows to 90 degrees and lift to shoulder level to form a “W.” Squeeze your shoulder blades together throughout.

Standing Good Mornings

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Place your hands behind your head. Press your hips back while maintaining a tall chest. As you hinge forward, feel a solid stretch in your hamstrings. Activate your hamstrings and glutes to drive your hips forward.

Standing Chin Tucks