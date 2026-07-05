5 Wall Exercises That Flatten Your Stomach Faster Than Gym Sessions After 60

You can do these exercises from the comfort of your own home.

One of the biggest challenges gym-goers face is getting bored with their routine. It’s always a good idea to switch things up. Not only will it freshen up your regimen, but it may also prove to be a better way to reach your goal. If belly fat is something you’d like to address, we have some useful information. We spoke with Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, who suggests five wall exercises you can do that can help firm belly overhang faster than gym sessions after 60. The great news is you can do them right from the comfort of your own home.

“The muscle that matters most for tone and support is the transverse abdominis. That’s the deep one that wraps around you like a corset and holds everything in. After that, the obliques on the sides shape the waist, and the rectus abdominis (the front “six-pack” muscle) is the one people think of, but it’s honestly the least important of the three for support. If I had to pick one to build, it’s the deep TVA every time,” Siwicki tells us.

That’s where wall exercises come in clutch. According to Siwicki, the wall provides constant feedback and a steady surface to press into.

“You can feel exactly when your core switches on, your spine stays in a safer position, and you can hold tension longer without straining your neck or back the way people do grinding out crunches on the floor. For the 60-plus crowd, it’s also just way more accessible, not getting up and down off the ground,” he explains.

If you’re looking to tighten and firm your midsection, these wall exercises are a stellar place to begin.

Wall Sit

Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall and arms extended ahead of you. Slide down until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle as if you’re sitting in a chair. Engage your core. Hold the position with proper form.

Standing Wall March

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and your back pressed flat against the wall. Activate your core. Drive one knee up to your chest. Lower, and then lift the other knee up toward your chest. Continue to alternate in a marching fashion.

Wall Mountain Climbers

Begin by standing tall, roughly a foot away from a wall. Place your hands on the surface at shoulder height. Activate your core. Drive one knee up to your chest and hold for a moment before lowering. Alternate sides.

Standing Wall Slide Crunches

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Stand with your back pressed against a wall and your feet placed 6 to 12 inches away from it. Lightly press your head, upper back, and tailbone into the surface. Lift your arms into a goalpost position. Activate your core and draw your ribs down. Slide your arms up the wall to form a “Y” position. As you slide your arms, do a small standing crunch by drawing your ribcage in toward your pelvis. Return to the tall standing position as you lower your arms.

Wall Vacuum