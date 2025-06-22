When you’re looking to trim belly fat, choosing just the right exercises and the right type of movement is key. One concept that may not have crossed your mind? Holding versus moving: Which type of core training melts belly fat faster? We spoke with a fitness expert to learn whether static core exercises like planks or dynamic moves like mountain climbers yield better results.

Holding vs. Moving: What Type of Core Workouts Trim Belly Fat Faster?

Although you can’t “spot reduce” fat, both static and dynamic exercises are beneficial in their own right—and each deserves a spot in a well-rounded workout regimen. When combined with a successful calorie deficit and full-body workouts, you can achieve desired results.

“Dynamic moves have great carryover for the goals behind fat loss. And exercises like mountain climbers or bicycle crunches raise your heart rate and burn calories more quickly,” explains Chris Pruitt, CEO of WorkoutHealthy.com and certified personal trainer with 17+ years in the fitness industry. “Stationary holds like planks are excellent for building endurance and stability, but they do not elicit the same metabolic demand.”

On the one hand, movements like static holds call for isometric contraction. That means your core muscles stay completely engaged to defy movement, but they don’t alter in length. On the other hand, dynamic moves involve the contraction and lengthening of your muscles through a more complete range of motion. In addition, other muscles are activated as you move them.

“Both are effective in their own ways, depending on the goal,” Chris adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to Structure a Core Workout To Shrink Belly Fat

A solid fat-loss core regimen should feature compound movements to rev up calorie output and fire up the core in motion. (Think of exercises like leg raises and mountain climbers.) In addition, incorporate isometric holds like planks and hollow body holds to build deep core stability.

“You really see results when it’s coupled with full-body strength training, cardio and a good, clean diet,” Chris stresses. “Core work isn’t going to shrink your waistline, but by training and building the muscles in your midsection so they’re strong and strong-looking, they can develop a more toned and sleek appearance when your body does start shedding body fat.”