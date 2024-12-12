 Skip to content

5 Best Kettlebell Exercises for a Lean, Sculpted Waistline

Plain and simple, no waist-slimming workout is complete without a set of kettlebells.
Published on December 12, 2024 | 7:00 AM

Plain and simple, no gym is complete without a set of kettlebells. The best part about this equipment? You can start with a weight that's most comfortable and increase as you progress. Because kettlebells are excellent tools for transforming your body, we chatted with a personal trainer and learned the best kettlebell exercises for a lean, sculpted waistline.

What makes kettlebells especially effective? "Unlike traditional dumbbells, kettlebells feature an off-center handle that creates an uneven weight distribution, requiring your core to work overtime for balance and stability," explains Coach Adam Quinter, the founder of and performance director at Q24 and a BlazePod ambassador. "This unique feature makes them perfect for engaging the core and sculpting the waistline while promoting full-body coordination and functional strength."

Below, Quinter outlines five must-try kettlebell exercises for a lean waistline. Each fires up your core in various ways.

Half Get-Up

half get-up exercise
Adam Quinter

"The half get-up transitions you from lying on the floor to a seated position while stabilizing a kettlebell overhead," Quinter tells us. "This slow, controlled movement requires core strength, shoulder stability, and hip mobility."

How To Do It:

  1. Lie flat on your back, holding the kettlebell with one hand overhead.
  2. Bend your knee on the same side and plant your foot on the ground.
  3. Press through your planted foot and use your core and opposite arm to lift your torso.
  4. Complete 3 sets of 5 reps on each side.

Half-Kneeling Chop (HK Chop)

half-kneeling chop
Adam Quinter

"This rotational movement involves a diagonal chop across the body while kneeling, challenging your core to resist unwanted twisting," says Quinter.

How To Do It:

  1. Begin kneeling with one leg forward and holding a single kettlebell with both hands.
  2. Bring the kettlebell up to one shoulder and "chop" down diagonally, bringing the weight to your opposite hip. Keep your torso stable as you do so.
  3. Perform 3 sets of 10 chops on each side.

Goblet Squat

kettlebell goblet squat
Adam Quinter

"Holding the kettlebell close to your chest, you'll squat deeply while keeping your torso upright," Quinter explains. "[This exercise] activates the core to resist the forward pull of the kettlebell, strengthens the legs and glutes, and improves hip and ankle mobility."

How To Do It:

  1. Hold a kettlebell by the horns before your chest.
  2. Bend your knees and press your hips back to squat. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the ground.
  3. Perform 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift (SL RDL)

single-leg rdl
Adam Quinter

"[The single-leg Romanian deadlift is a] challenging balance exercise where you hinge at the hips on one leg while holding a kettlebell," says Quinter. "[It] engages the core to stabilize the pelvis, strengthens the hamstrings and glutes, and improves balance and coordination."

How To Do It:

  1. Stand tall, balancing on one leg and holding the kettlebell with your opposite hand.
  2. Press your hips back and lower the kettlebell toward the ground as you extend your free leg behind you.
  3. Return to the start position.
  4. Complete 3 sets of 8 reps on each leg.

Single-Arm Shoulder Press (SA Shoulder Press)

single-leg rdl
Adam Quinter

"Pressing a kettlebell overhead with one arm forces your core to stabilize against lateral tilting, creating a unilateral challenge," Quinter tells us. "[This exercise] builds shoulder strength and stability, improves posture, and strengthens the obliques and deep core muscles."

How To Do It:

  1. Hold a kettlebell with one hand at shoulder height, palm facing inward.
  2. Press the weight overhead, making sure your torso remains upright and your core engaged.
  3. Gradually lower the kettlebell.
  4. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per side.

Why These Kettlebell Drills Work

woman in camo sports bra and leggings doing a kettlebell high pull exercise in front of funky blue and purple backdrop
Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Eat This, Not That!

These kettlebell exercises fire up your core while supporting total-body strength and stability.

"The half get-up and HK chop focus on rotational control and core stabilization, essential for everyday movements and sports performance," Quinter explains. "The goblet squat and SL RDL build lower-body strength while improving balance and functional stability. The SA shoulder press strengthens the upper body and challenges anti-lateral flexion, while the kettlebell swing combines explosive power and endurance, torching calories and revealing a lean waistline."

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
