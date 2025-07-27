 Skip to content

If You Can Hold This Move for 30 Seconds at 60, Your Core Is Stronger Than Most

A trainer says this 30-second test reveals true core strength after 60—can you pass it?
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 27, 2025 | 8:30 AM

Your core acts as the “central link” between your upper and lower body, supporting everything from invigorating workouts and physically demanding hobbies to simple daily movements like standing up from a chair. As you enter your 50s, 60s, and beyond, maintaining core strength becomes even more essential. A strong core is key for improving stability and balance and reducing the risk of falls and injury. To help assess your strength, we spoke with a fitness pro who shares one core exercise you should be able to hold for 30 seconds at age 60. If you can’t, that means there’s room for improvement.

The Importance of Preserving and Building Core Strength as You Age

fit middle-aged woman doing core workout by the water, concept of workouts for flatter abs after 40
Shutterstock

With age, your muscles endure atrophy, which causes a reduction in size. Joint mobility also declines.

“Core strength is one of the most important things for staying mobile and pain-free after 60,” explains Leon Veal, level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr. “A weak core often leads to poor posture, forward rounding of the shoulders, and overuse of other muscle groups to compensate, which gives you back pain, and reduced confidence in movement.”

If You Can Pass These 3 Quick Tests After 50, Your Body Is Decades Younger

A strong core equals a strong, stable, and resilient body as you grow into your golden years of life.

“It protects the spine during bending, lifting, and twisting motions and gives you better balance and coordination, which is key to preventing falls,” Leon says. “In people over 60, I often see back pain caused by weak core muscles and poor alignment. Regular core work can reduce these issues and even reverse chronic pain.”

The 4 Best Exercises To Reverse Muscle Loss After 50

If You Can Hold This Exercise for 30 Seconds, Your Core Is Stronger Than Most

mature couple doing planks
Shutterstock

An excellent core move to test your strength is a classic forearm plank. In fact, it’s Leon’s go-to.

“Holding a proper forearm plank for 30 seconds at age 60 without sagging hips, flared ribs, or shoulder collapse is a great indicator of core stability and control,” he explains. “It’s not just about the abs; it activates the transverse abdominis, obliques, glutes, quads, and even the shoulders.”

What makes the plank so effective?

“It trains the core isometrically, meaning you’re resisting movement rather than creating it. That’s exactly what your core is designed to do,” Leon points out. “And because it’s a no-equipment, scalable exercise, it’s accessible to almost anyone with the right form and guidance.”

Here’s how to perform a forearm plank:

  1. ​​Lie flat on your stomach.
  2. Rise onto your forearms
  3. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your feet.
  4. Activate your core and brace your abs.
  5. Hold for 30 seconds.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Smiling, positive, middle-aged woman training in gym, doing legs exercises, side lunges with dumbbells. Keeping fit body. Concept of active, sportive and healthy lifestyle, fitness, body care, ad. 5 Simple Movement Tricks That Reverse Aging Better Than Yoga, Say Experts. Cover

    5 Moves That Reverse Aging Better Than Yoga

  • Happy mature woman exercising in plank position on a floor in the living room. If You Can Hold This Move for 30 Seconds at 60, Your Core Is Stronger Than Most. Cover

    Hold This Move for 30 Secs to Test Your Core at 60

  • Pretty brunette woman in sportswear is doing squats while touching her buttocks to the bench outdoors. This 10-Minute Morning Routine Beats an Hour at the Gym After 50. Cover

    This 10-Minute Morning Routine Transforms You After 50

  • A mature woman is doing lunges exercises with personal trainer in the park, dressed in a black suit with an EMS electronic simulator to stimulate her muscles.

    5 Lifting Mistakes Wrecking Your Joints After 40

  • Attractive woman doing squats outdoor.If You Can Complete This Dumbbell Challenge at 40+, Your Strength Is Elite for Your Age. Cover

    Can You Finish This Dumbbell Test at 40+?

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.