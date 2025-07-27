If You Can Hold This Move for 30 Seconds at 60, Your Core Is Stronger Than Most

Your core acts as the “central link” between your upper and lower body, supporting everything from invigorating workouts and physically demanding hobbies to simple daily movements like standing up from a chair. As you enter your 50s, 60s, and beyond, maintaining core strength becomes even more essential. A strong core is key for improving stability and balance and reducing the risk of falls and injury. To help assess your strength, we spoke with a fitness pro who shares one core exercise you should be able to hold for 30 seconds at age 60. If you can’t, that means there’s room for improvement.

The Importance of Preserving and Building Core Strength as You Age

With age, your muscles endure atrophy, which causes a reduction in size. Joint mobility also declines.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Core strength is one of the most important things for staying mobile and pain-free after 60,” explains Leon Veal, level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr. “A weak core often leads to poor posture, forward rounding of the shoulders, and overuse of other muscle groups to compensate, which gives you back pain, and reduced confidence in movement.”

A strong core equals a strong, stable, and resilient body as you grow into your golden years of life.

“It protects the spine during bending, lifting, and twisting motions and gives you better balance and coordination, which is key to preventing falls,” Leon says. “In people over 60, I often see back pain caused by weak core muscles and poor alignment. Regular core work can reduce these issues and even reverse chronic pain.”

If You Can Hold This Exercise for 30 Seconds, Your Core Is Stronger Than Most

An excellent core move to test your strength is a classic forearm plank. In fact, it’s Leon’s go-to.

“Holding a proper forearm plank for 30 seconds at age 60 without sagging hips, flared ribs, or shoulder collapse is a great indicator of core stability and control,” he explains. “It’s not just about the abs; it activates the transverse abdominis, obliques, glutes, quads, and even the shoulders.”

What makes the plank so effective?

“It trains the core isometrically, meaning you’re resisting movement rather than creating it. That’s exactly what your core is designed to do,” Leon points out. “And because it’s a no-equipment, scalable exercise, it’s accessible to almost anyone with the right form and guidance.”

Here’s how to perform a forearm plank: