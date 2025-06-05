If You Can Hold This Plank for 60 Seconds, Your Core’s Years Younger

You don’t need fancy equipment to find out how strong your core really is. Just 60 seconds of focused effort tells you everything you need to know about your stability, control, and muscular endurance. If your midsection can’t hold steady for a full minute, it’s time to reassess your training.

As a personal trainer, I’ve seen athletes with shredded abs fold under this challenge, and beginners who surprise themselves with rock-solid planks. Why? Because this test goes beyond looks. It demands full-body integration, breathing control, and total mental focus. It reveals how well your core works as a unit, not just how it looks in the mirror.

Treat this as your personal check-in. Whether you’re just getting back into shape or fine-tuning your performance, this challenge uncovers weak spots and gives you a clear goal: hit 60 seconds with clean, unwavering form. Anything less becomes your new training focus.

The Test: Forearm Plank Hold

A strong plank means more than just stiff arms and gritted teeth. This challenge forces you to engage your shoulders, glutes, legs, and abs together, all while keeping your spine in perfect alignment. You’ll feel every part of your body work to stay balanced and controlled.

How to do it:

Drop to your forearms with elbows directly under your shoulders.

Extend your legs behind you and balance on your toes.

Brace your core, squeeze your glutes, and lock your body into a straight line from head to heels.

Breathe deep and hold steady for as long as possible, no sagging hips, lifted butts, or shifting weight.

How to Score It

This isn’t about pushing past pain or shaking your way to the finish line. Form matters more than time. If your alignment breaks, your test ends.

60+ seconds : You’ve got a rock-solid core and muscular endurance to back it up. That’s elite-level control.

: You’ve got a rock-solid core and muscular endurance to back it up. That’s elite-level control. 30–59 seconds : You’re on the right track. Keep training your deep core muscles and build up your tolerance.

: You’re on the right track. Keep training your deep core muscles and build up your tolerance. Under 30 seconds: Time to get serious about foundational core strength. Start adding plank variations to every workout.

Why It Works

This isn’t just a challenge, it’s a reality check. Your core powers every lift, step, and stride you take. If it collapses under one minute of tension, it’s not supporting you the way it should. A strong core reduces your injury risk, improves posture, and boosts performance across the board, from lifting heavier to running faster. And because planks recruit multiple muscle groups at once, they torch calories and tighten up your entire midsection.

If you want to move better, lift smarter, and feel stronger from the inside out, this test shows you where to start.

How to Improve Your Score

If you didn’t hit the 60-second mark, don’t stress. This challenge gives you a goal, not a grade. A better plank comes from building smart habits, not just holding longer. Focus on form, then layer on strength.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start by holding shorter planks with perfect alignment, 20 to 30 seconds, multiple rounds. From there, build up your total time under tension without losing posture. Add core-focused moves like dead bugs, bird dogs, and hollow holds to improve control through your entire trunk.

Don’t forget your glutes and shoulders. Weak hips and unstable upper backs often cause plank breakdowns. Incorporate glute bridges, side planks, and shoulder taps to build a body that holds steady under pressure.

With consistency, you’ll feel your body lock in tighter, your breathing stay calmer, and the seconds fly by. Hit that 60-second hold with total control, and you’ll know your core strength has leveled up.